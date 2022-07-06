Ukraine To Receive Self-propelled Artillery Systems, Loitering Munitions From Britain

In a bid to assist Ukraine to fight Russia’s ‘unprovoked’ aggression, the United Kingdom has decided to send ten self-propelled artillery systems and loitering munitions to the war-torn nation. This proposal was announced when UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke on Tuesday morning to discuss the update on talks held at G7 and NATO last week. While speaking to Zelenskyy, according to a press release from the British government, the UK PM updated the Ukrainian President "on the latest UK military equipment, including 10 self-propelled artillery systems and loitering munitions, which would be arriving in the coming days and weeks.”

In addition to this, the Prime Minister noted, “The world was behind Ukraine,” and he believes President Zelenskyy's troops could regain previously taken land by Putin's soldiers. During the talks, Zelenskyy outlined the present situation in Ukraine and recent Russian advances to Johnson.

Updated President @ZelenskyyUa on progress made at @G7 and @NATO last week.



I believe the Ukrainian military can retake territory recently captured by Putin’s forces. The UK remains committed to helping Ukraine defend itself & rebuild.



More UK military aid will arrive soon. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 5, 2022

As per the release, the leaders agreed that it is crucial to move food grains out of Ukraine as quickly as possible, and Johnson stated that the UK continues to closely collaborate with allies on the following steps and remained ready to assist in any manner. The leaders also spoke about the situation of British-born Ukrainian fighters, who had recently been taken prisoner by Russian forces.

While addressing the recovery and reconstruction conference for Ukraine in Lugano, Boris Johnson further said that he supported Ukraine's ambitions for rehabilitation. The Prime Minister even mentioned that the UK has requested the EBU to take Ukraine's suggestions for the Eurovision 2023 contest into consideration.

UK's military assistance to Ukraine

In June, the British government promised to provide an additional £1 billion ($1.2 billion) in military aid to President Zelenskyy's defence. During the NATO summit in Madrid, the British government committed funding for capabilities such as cutting-edge air defence systems, drones, and electronic warfare gear.

According to The Independent report, Johnson stated that British support has been "transforming Ukraine's defences" against the Russian invasion. Furthermore, compared to the £1.3 billion that was previously provided, the new fund represents an increase of 77%.

Johnson on Tuesday announced that his country’s two members, Scotland and Wales, on Tuesday authorised the deployment of a security assurance fund for Ukraine in the amount of 100 million pounds. Johnson said on Twitter that Scotland has promised to provide £65 million for the UK's military assistance to Ukraine. The prime minister said that Scotland had helped the nation contribute a total of £2.3 billion since the war's commencement. 6,000 Ukrainian migrants would receive housing support, he added, from Edinburgh.

I've just spoken to @NicolaSturgeon to herald the success of UK collaboration supporting Ukraine.



I thanked the @ScotGov’s £65 million contribution in upping UK’s military aid to Ukraine to £2.3 billion & efforts to help house 6,000 Ukrainian refugees.



Thank you, Scotland. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 4, 2022

Johnson also thanked the Wales government for giving a fund of £35 million that would be used to support Ukraine's military aid efforts. Additionally, Wales will provide shelter to 3,000 Ukrainian migrants.

The @WelshGovernment has contributed £35m to our military support for Ukraine, and Welsh families have taken in 3,000 refugees.



Good to talk to @PrifWeinidog just now about how we can continue to work together against Russian aggression.



Diolch, Wales. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 4, 2022

(Image: AP)