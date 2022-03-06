Ukraine To Set Up Camps For POWs Amid War With Russia, Says Top Official

Advisor to the head of Ukraine's Presidential office Oleksiy Arestovych said that the Ukrainians will set up camps to hold the Russian prisoners of war according to the NEXTA media organization. The European war which has escalated to eleven days now was started after Russia invaded Ukraine and started taking control over their main cities. The decision of setting up camps for POWs comes after Ukraine's claim of capturing many Russians.

On Friday, March 4 Ukraine's government released a list of 100 soldiers captured by the war-ravaged nation amid the Russia Ukraine war. Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine's military of Internal Affairs took his Facebook account to announce the list of captured Russian soldiers and requested Russian mothers to come to Ukraine's capital Kyiv to take their sons captured by Ukraine's force.

"Mothers of Russia, come to Kyiv and take your sons. After the hell they endured invading our land, we know for sure that none of them will ever raise a finger against Ukraine again. It was decided to return captured Russian soldiers to their mothers if they come for them to Ukraine, to Kyiv," Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook.

The advisor to the Internal Affairs ministry further informed that Ukraine will release more such lists in future and added that the list might also include names of the dead Russian soldiers.

Russia Ukraine War

Hours after a partial ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine failed, Russian troops seized control of a military base near the captured city of Kherson, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Releasing video footage of the seized base, the ministry revealed that Ukrainian soldiers left in a hurry leaving ammunition behind. The Ukrainian military base is situated in the Radensk region of Kherson Oblast.

“Russian servicemen took control of a Ukrainian armed forces’ military base near the village of Radensk in the Kherson Region," the ministry said in a tweet. "The Ukrainian military left their positions in a hurry, leaving the base with equipment, weapons and ammunition,” it added.

Third peace talk between both nations

The third round of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia may take place on Monday, March 7, Ukrainian media reported quoting the official of the President of Ukraine. In the second session of talks held recently, both the countries agreed to create safe corridors for civilians to exit besieged cities and observed a temporary ceasefire in areas where they will be created.