At the time when Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is providing military facilities to Russian forces in his country, Ukraine faces a high threat of an attack from Belarus on Western Ukraine, according to General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported Ukrayinska Pravda media outlet on Sunday.

As stated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine along with several military intelligence, the threat of offensive from the Republic of Belarus is high in the Volyn direction.

Asserting that Ukraine's defence forces are ready to fight back, the General Staff also stated that Belarus may soon enter the war in Ukraine from the Russian side in the coming days.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian media reported that the decision to engage in a war with Ukraine is the decision made solely by the country's leadership, while the residents and military personnel of Belarus continue to resist the decision. Noting that Belarus has never fought a war before, has no combat experience, and has no clear reasons for war with Ukraine, the General Staff believes that the Belarusian forces will become "cannon fodder" in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have also appealed to the Belarusian military to not indulge in the war, saying, "Your children and men will die in Ukraine and stop while there is still the chance."

Ukraine President appeals to Belarus to restrain from a war

Similarly, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office on Sunday raised concerns over the high risk of an attack from Belarus in Ukraine's Volyn region. Earlier, Zelenskyy had also asked Belarus to not allow Russians to use their country as a staging ground for the invasive activities.

Speaking in Russian, the Ukrainian President said, "Russia-led military is launching missiles from your territory and they are killing our children, destroying our homes, and trying to blow up everything that has been built over the past few decades."

Notably, the Russian invasion which is presently in its fourth week, is mostly focused on the northern, southern and eastern areas of Ukraine.

However, missiles have recently hit the Yavoriv military base standing close to the Polish border. The Russian military is using Belarusian airfields to carry out air raids on Ukrainian cities, and Belarusian warehouses, fuel depots, and hospitals are used to meet the rear needs of Russian army units in Ukraine, reported Ukrayinska Pravda.

