British Spies Keeping Ukraine 'under Protection' Against Russia’s Cyber-attacks

Cyber spies from the UK have been playing a key role in defending Ukraine from widespread cyber-attacks originating from Russia since the start of the Ukraine-Russia war. According to Leo Docherty, a junior minister for the UK’s foreign office, the damage caused by Russia’s cyber-attacks against Ukraine would have been “very significant” without the assistance of the British, reported Sky News.

As per Docherty, the United Kingdom bolstered its defences against cyber-attacks amid "a very significant cyber threat from Russia". Stating that the UK was 'already on the frontline', Docherty claimed that the UK was 'aware of the threat'.

Britain ups the defence against cyber-attacks

“We have raised our own preparations and our own defences,” the junior foreign office minister said.

Citing the emergent threat of cyber-attacks from Russia, Docherty stated, “That's why we've got some deep expertise when it comes to cyber-defence and that's why we've been very pleased to share it with our Ukrainian allies.”

According to a news report by Sky News, the British officials stated that since Kremlin was already aware of the UK’s moves, the nation has made its cyber support public because keeping it secret was no longer deemed necessary.

"UK played a leading role in helping the Ukrainian government respond against Russian cyber-attacks and protect its networks and classified information. Russia’s cyber-attacks saw a significant rise amid physical strikes by Russian troops and tanks against Ukrainian targets," UK’s foreign office added.

Britain bolstering Ukraine’s cyber defence

Following the commencement of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Kyiv activated the so-called Ukraine Cyber Program worth some £6.35 million to bolster its defence in the cyber domain.

According to the report, Russia’s attempts to deliver a major blow to Ukraine’s cyberspace were met with expert guidance to Ukrainian cyber defenders from the cyber industry, and foreign governments, including the UK. This defeated or limited the impact of Russian efforts.

The basic support and expertise on cyber-security for Ukraine were drawn by the UK from its National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). The National Cyber Security Centre functions under the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ).

Meanwhile, Britain’s Foreign Secretary said, “The UK's support to Ukraine is not limited to military aid - we are drawing on Britain's world-leading expertise to support Ukraine's cyber defences.”

Furthermore, Britain has provided Ukraine with hardware and software to bolster Kyiv’s cyber defences, including firewalls to prevent attacks from taking hold and protection against denial-of-service attacks. This has been done to ensure people can still access vital information and services, reported Sky News. Moreover, the UK’s support involves forensic capabilities so cyber analysts in Ukraine are better able to identify who attacked them and how.

Image: AP/UNSPLASH