Ukraine Urges Civilians & Media To Refrain From Commenting On Ally Nations' Aid

Amid the continuing Russian invasion, Ukraine is seeking residents and the media to refrain from making comments about ally nations' military aid. Taking to Twitter, Ukraine's Defense Ministry on Sunday encouraged civilians and media not to share, publish, or circulate any information or remarks on material and technical assistance from partner countries.

The tweet from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry read, "The Armed Forces of Ukraine urge the citizens of Ukraine and the Ukrainian media not to share, publish or distribute any information and comments on material and technical assistance from partner countries."

The Armed Forces of Ukraine urge the citizens of Ukraine and the Ukrainian media not to share, publish or distribute any information and comments on material and technical assistance from partner countries ➡️https://t.co/ZVLtXuCfZD pic.twitter.com/kb9Heh1YPG — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 13, 2022

Furthermore, according to military authorities stationed in Lviv, Russian forces bombed the Ukrainian Centre for International Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv near the Polish border on the 18th day of the war. In a statement released on Sunday, Lviv regional military administration stated, "The occupiers launched an airstrike on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security. According to preliminary data, they fired eight missiles."

Russia-Ukraine war

Moreover, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has warned that if Russian soldiers attempt to seize Kyiv, they will be met with a fight to the death, while France claims that Russian President Putin has shown no willingness to negotiate. It is pertinent to mention here that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday to discuss the ongoing war.

After suffering its heaviest casualties in decades, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Saturday that Russia was deploying a fresh batch of soldiers. Addressing the country, Zelenskyy, in a speech, urged Russia to maintain the cease-fire in order to complete the evacuation of Mariupol. Zelenskyy also added that he has asked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron to exert pressure on Russia to free Melitopol Mayor, who was abducted by Russian forces on Friday.

Image: AP