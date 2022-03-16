Ukraine Urges Drone Maker DJI To Block Products Used By Russian Troops To Target Civilians

Amid the continuing tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, Ukraine Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Wednesday lashed out at Chinese drone maker DJI. Taking to Twitter, Fedorov has claimed that the Russian forces are using DJI's products in Ukraine to navigate missiles that are used to kill civilians. Moreover, Mykhailo Fedorov has also claimed that Ukraine is also willing to provide evidence to support its claims.

"They (Russian Army) are using DJI products in Ukraine to navigate their missile to kill civilians. There are many evidences of that non humanity actions from the Russian side. We can provide it. The whole world is shocked. Our efforts are directed to those subjects who are really capable to accept and share pain of the Ukrainian people and give us a helping hand," Fedorov wrote on Twitter.

In addition, Ukraine has also urged the drone maker to provide the number of functioning DJI products in Ukraine, their IDs, when and where they were purchased and activated. Moreover, it has also sought to know the map of regions in Ukraine where there are functioning DJI products. Meanwhile, he also remarked that in 21 days of war, the Russian troops have also killed 100 Ukrainian children by using DJI products. In his remarks, he has urged the drone maker to block its products that are helping Russia to kill the Ukrainians.

In 21 days of the war, russian troops has already killed 100 Ukrainian children. they are using DJI products in order to navigate their missile. @DJIGlobal are you sure you want to be a partner in these murders? Block your products that are helping russia to kill the Ukrainians! pic.twitter.com/4HJcTXFxoY — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 16, 2022

Meanwhile, as the war enters day 21, Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine's capital Kyiv. An artillery fire targeted towards an apartment in the centre of Kyiv wiped the building's top floor. Moreover, fighting also continued in the suburbs which deprived people of heat and clean water. According to a local official, Russian forces were seeking to sever Kyiv from transport routes and supply lines as they planned a wider assault. Russia now occupies the city of Ivankiv, 80 kilometres north of Kyiv, and controls the surrounding region on the border with Belarus, local officials said, reported AP.