Ukraine Urges International Community To Help Clear Minefields From Conflict Zones

Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrsky, on Friday, called upon the international community to help clear territories of explosives and mines as Russian attacks continued for the 64th day. Calling for personnel and demining equipment, he said that one day of hostilities needs 30 days of clearing, therefore, if Putin’s troops attack continuously for 30 days, it would take a minimum of 1.5 years to get rid of 'active explosives'. Monastyrsky said despite active deployment, there weren’t enough technicians for work and immediate help was required.

"Spring is here, the ground is being covered by grass, in a week's time, it will already be impossible to identify the explosives visually. It will only be possible using special equipment. In a few months they [the explosive devices] will be 3, 5, 7cm underground due to rain, they won't be visible at all, but they will still be active," the Ukrainian official stated calling the issue "urgent". Dwelling into the current situation on land, he highlighted that there was a colossal presence of mines, shells and explosives on the ground. The top Ukrainian official, however, hoped that within a few weeks the first international teams of pyrotechnicians will be in the country.

"Explosive technicians of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are clearing the streets and houses so that citizens can safely return home. The government has increased the number of pyrotechnicians by a third. But we will still need to increase their number because the so-called territory contaminated with shells, bombs, mines is very large," the ministry's press service said on Friday, citing its head.

War nears ninth week

As the war between the two ex-Soviet powers nears its ninth week, both sides have exacerbated their attacks. Amidst the death and destruction, the United Nations sought to broker an evacuation of civilians from the hellish ruins of Mariupol. Ukrainian troops, meanwhile, continue to battle Russia’s advances in the south and east where they are aiming to capture the Donbas region. Consisting of Luhansk and Donetsk, the industrial region is controlled by Kremlin-backed Separatists since the Crimean war of 2014.

(Image: AP)