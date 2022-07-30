Ukraine Urges Partners To Declare Russia A 'terrorist State' After Attack On POW Prison

As Russia-Ukraine war set to enter its sixth month, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the international community to designate Russia as a "terrorist state" after the invaders shelled the correctional facility holding Ukrainian Prisoners of War (PoWs) in occupied Olenivka. Taking to Twitter, Kuleba urged all partners of the embattled nation to "strongly condemn" the alleged war crime committed by Russia. He also described Russia's actions as a "brutal violation" of international and humanitarian law.

"Russia has committed another petrifying war crime by shelling a correctional facility in the occupied Olenivka where it held Ukrainian POWs. I call on all partners to strongly condemn this brutal violation of international humanitarian law and recognize Russia as a terrorist state," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

Kuleba calls on UN and Red Cross to investigate prisoner deaths

Noting the atrocities stemmed from arbitrary shelling of Russian troops, Kuleba appealed to the United Nations to deplore Russia for targetting the Olenivka detention facility. He called on the apex peacekeeping body to visit the site in order to establish all facts of the "heinous crime". He further appealed to the International Red Cross to check all Ukrainian prisoners of war after the Russian troops bombed the colony allegedly "to cover up torture and murder."

Meanwhile, he also engaged in a comprehensive phone call with his American counterpart Antony Blinken. The US State Secretary briefed Kuleba on the discussions he had with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Further, Blinken also reaffirmed US' commitment to strengthen Ukraine militarily and economically. The US also promised to focus on the "next practical steps" in order to ensure Ukraine forces convert the Russian invasion "into failure," Kuleba stated.

Russians shell penal colony in Donetsk to 'cover up crimes'

Ukraine General Staff of Armed Forces on Friday shelled the penal colony of Olenivka in Donetsk where Russian troops reportedly holed up Ukrainian POWs. In a Facebook post, the defending forces accused Russia of committing "war crimes" and gravely breaching international order to fulfill its "criminal goals." In a Facebook post, the Ukrainian General Staff of Armed Forces wrote: "The Russian occupiers pursued their criminal goals in order to accuse Ukraine of committing ‘war crimes’, as well as to cover up the torture and executions of prisoners which they carried out there on the orders of the occupation administration and the command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast." Russian state media reported that at least 53 Ukrainian POWs were killed in the ghastly strike on July 29.

(Image: AP)