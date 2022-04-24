Ukraine Urges Russia For 'Easter Truce' Over Mariupol & 'special Round Of Negotiations'

Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukrainian negotiator and advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, April 24, said that Russian forces were continuously shelling in Mariupol's Azovstal. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Podolyak called on Russia to agree to a "real Easter truce" for Mariupol and a humanitarian corridor for civilians. The statement of Podolyak comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine has entered its 60th day.

The Ukrainian Presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak called on Russia to agree on a "special round of negotiations" to facilitate the exchange of soldiers. Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted, "Russia is constantly attacking Mariupol's Azovstal. The place where our civilians and soldiers are is covered with heavy air bombs, artillery fire and intensive concentration of forces and equipment for the assault. Who gave the order "not to storm"?" The statement of Podolyak came two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the armed forces of Moscow to not storm the Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine. Earlier this week, the Russian administration declared that Mariupol has been "liberated" except for the Azovstal steel plant. As per AP, Ukrainian officials have estimated the presence of around 2,000 troops of Ukraine's armed forces inside the Azovstal steel plant along with nearly 1,000 soldiers present in the facility’s underground tunnels.

Zelenskyy alleges Russia of setting up 'filtration camps' near Mariupol

It is pertinent to note here that Russian troops have besieged Mariupol since the early days of the conflict. However, Ukrainian soldiers have been defending Mariupol for the past few weeks and have been repeatedly defying the deadline for Russia to surrender. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that new evidence have emerged that indicates that Russian armed forces have "killed tens of thousands of civilians in Mariupol," according to AP. He revealed that Ukraine has been able to intercept conversations of Russians where they speak about "concealing the traces of their crimes." He alleged Russia of creating "filtration camps" near Mariupol for people who were making attempts to leave the city. He claimed that the people who survive the camps were taken to regions that have been captured by the Russian administration or even sent to Russia.

