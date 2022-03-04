In a letter, the Ukrainian Government requested Samsung to be part of history by temporarily suspending their supply to Russia on Friday. The Volodymyr Zelenskyy-led government requested the multinational electronics corporation to stop its services in the country led by Vladimir Putin, including access to Samsung Pay, Samsung Galaxy Store and Samsung Shop.

"We believe that such actions will motivate the youth and active population of Russia to proactively stop the disgraceful military aggression. We need your support- in 2022, modern technology is perhaps the best answer to the tanks, multiple rocket launchers and missiles targeting residential neighbourhoods, kindergartens and hospitals," read the letter undersigned by Ukraine's Vice President Mykhailo Fedorov.

It is pertinent to mention here that companies like Apple, Oracle, Ericson, SAP have already announced the temporary suspension of their services in Russia, in protest of its invasion of Ukraine.

@Samsung, I urge you to take a step towards world peace! As long as Russian tanks and missiles bomb kindergartens and hospitals in Ukraine, your cool equipment cannot be used by Russians! pic.twitter.com/xjOInduclD — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 4, 2022

Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The development comes on the ninth day of the ongoing war, when the Russian troops occupied the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power plant after a fierce battle. As per Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate (SNRIU), a fire broke out at the training building outside the NPP which was extinguished by 6:20 AM (Ukraine Time). The agency further informed that the ZNPP power units remain intact, unit 1's reactor compartment auxiliary buildings have been damaged, which does not affect the safety of the unit.

The Russian forces have already captured Ukraine's southern city of Kherson while attacks on Kharkiv, Mariupol, and Chernihiv among others are continuing, with Putin looking to close in on Kyiv - where Zelensky stands determined.

In the backdrop of the ever-worsening situation, Zelenskyy sought a security guarantee on Thursday. Addressing the media, the Ukrainian President said that he and the rest of the Ukrainians cannot be stateless, and added that they cannot continue the war. Zelenskyy urged the world to show its strength without indulging in a war.

"A lot of people died in Babi Yar (tv tower). The Russians killed so many people. Not just Russia, Belarus is also bombing Ukraine and killing the people. How many lives do you want? We will wait and count for it. Tell me, please. The world is too late in supporting Ukraine, the countries have united today but it is a pity, said the Ukrainian President.