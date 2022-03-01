As the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine remained intense, the Ukrainian permanent representative to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya on Monday accused Moscow of targetting civilian Infrastructures with shellfire. Addressing the UN Security Council (UNSC) briefing on Ukraine, Kyslytsya urged member states to "not listen to the Russian lies and listen to Ukraine's cries" as Russian forces rained bombs on kindergartens, orphanages, hospitals, mobile medical aid brigades and ambulances amid its "unprovoked and unjust" invasion of Ukraine.

Noting the volatility of the situation, Kyslytsya also highlighted that the ongoing conflict is the "most horrible and large-scale invasion since World War II." The Russian Federation is "determined" to kill civilians, he added.

Apart from holding Russia accountable for unabated devastation and wreckage in terms of life and property, the Ukrainian envoy also outlined the next steps in line for the safety of Ukrainian and foreign citizens stranded in the war-torn nation. "More checkpoints on the border with Poland have been opened, including 2 additional pedestrian crossings, for all who want to go to the neighbouring safe countries," Kyslytsya informed. Ukraine is also set to re-start its electronic resource platform from Tuesday and all information on them "will be systemised" for effective communication and distribution of essential goods, the envoy informed.

Russia at UNSC denies targetting civilian infrastructure

Speaking at the second UNSC meeting in less than a week, the Russian ambassador to the council, Vasily Nebenzya denied claims of attacking civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. "Over 5 days of operation, there hasn't been a single documented case of targetted destruction or evidence of the death of civilians caused by the Russian military... people are trying to blame us for what's being done by Ukraine itself," Nebenzya said in his address. He also accused Kyiv of issuing an order to roll out "arms to anyone who wants it." He added, weapons were distributed among "criminals let out of prisons," resulting in mass incidences of robberies, killings, & lootings in the cities of Ukraine.

On the other hand, Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov on Monday justified Moscow's attack on Ukraine, saying that the timeline of the war must be calculated from about 8 years ago. According to him, the unabated attack launched on Kyiv by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 was aimed at "bringing peace and tranquility" and stopping brutalities of the Ukraine army in the disputed region. "Hostilities by the regime in Kyiv and the systematic extermination of the inhabitants of the Donbass went on for eight years. In the course of this war, over 14,000 people, including hundreds of children, were killed. This had to be stopped," Konashenkov said.

Meanwhile, as Russia and Ukraine entered into the fifth day of unbridled battle, delegations from both sides met at a Belarusian city near the Pripyat river to hold the first round of peace talks on Monday. The respective sides concluded the discussions to return to their capitals for further consultations. As per reports, the delegation is scheduled to meet for their second round in a few days.

