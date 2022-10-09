Ukraine Urges West To Supply Air & Missile Defence Systems After Shelling On Zaporizhzhia

Ukraine on Saturday asked the West to provide air and missile defence systems after the intense shelling by the Russian forces in the occupied city of Zaporizhzhia. In a Russian missile attack that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy labelled as "absolute evil" at least 12 people were killed overnight in Zaporizhzhia, according to Ukrainian officials. Asking the West to supply Kyiv with missile defence systems, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote," Russia continues its missile terror against civilians in Zaporizhzhia." He further noted on Twitter that at least 12 missiles were launched by Russians on the residential areas overnight, killing twelve and wounding scores of others.

"We urgently need more modern air and missile defence systems to save innocent lives. I urge partners to speed up deliveries," said Kuleba on Twitter.

Those who ordered missile launch 'will be held responsible': Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s president Zelenskyy, meanwhile, in a recorded address said that those who ordered what he described as the “merciless” missile strikes in Ukraine’s south-eastern city of Zaporizhzhia "will be held responsible." "There are already 12 dead. 49 injured in hospital, six of them children, said Zelenskyy in a post on his Facebook page. "The absolute meanness of all. Absolute evil," he asserted, deriding the attack on the civilian infrastructures. Zelenskyy, in a scathing attack, called Russian forces "inhumans and terrorists." He went on to add that "one who gave this order, and to all who followed this order, they will be held accountable. Before the law and before the people."

Ukraine’s ministry of foreign affairs on Sunday shared the update on the Russian losses as they were counter-attacked by the Ukrainian military. An estimated 62,500 Russian soldiers have been killed and 5,133 armoured personnel vehicles destroyed or captured, the Ukrainian MFA informed. Putin's forces, it said, have lost 1,477 artillery systems, 266 aircraft, 235 helicopters and 2,486 tanks. In a separate update, Ukrainian Air Force informed that the missiles were launched by Russians from the occupied areas of the wider region and that there were at least six that targeted the civilians. Ukraine’s culture minister, Oleksandr Tkachenko, in an Associated Press interview alleged that Russian soldiers destroyed artefacts in almost 40 Ukrainian museums. "The attitude of Russians toward Ukrainian cultural heritage is a war crime," he asserted.