Ukraine Urges World Community To Show Solidarity, Impose Massive Sanctions On Russia

As Russia launches a full-blown attack on Ukraine, the latter's Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent out a message for the International Community. In the message that was posted on the microblogging site Twitter, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the countries to show solidarity by imposing massive sanctions on Russia. The Ukrainian Ministry specifically stressed on ejecting Russia from Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) network.

Ukraine is also seeking removal of Russia from the United Nations Security Council and other world forums, and expulsion of its ambassadors worldwide and severing depredations. Moreover, Ukraine has sought help with weapons, fuel, finance to counter the Russian army. "Ukraine will not give up! We are fighting for freedom at the EU East frontline. Show you solidarity, dear friends. Not only in words, but in deeds. The future of EU security is being determined in Ukraine. If there are no strong responses to Russian aggression NOW, the threat will escalate further," it wrote on Twitter.

We expect the world to immediately further strengthen the sanctions to #StopRussianAggression



SWIFT must be included!



Don’t give up with Ukraine! We call on our #EU partners to follow 🇺🇦 example.



Responsibility for European peace and security is in your hands#NoRussiaInSWIFT — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) February 25, 2022

EU 'close' to freezing assets

It is pertinent to mention here that the European Union (EU) is 'close' to imposing a new package of sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine. The EU is likely to freeze European assets linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov. However, it is unclear if either of them holds significant assets in the EU.

Luxembourg's foreign minister Jean Asselborn said before a meeting of EU foreign ministers to discuss Russian sanctions that “I think we are very close to an agreement, that we will find an agreement here,” for sanctions on the two. There will be a discussion but I think we agree that Putin and Lavrov, as far as the freezing of assets is concerned, that we will find a consensus here."

The US has levied sanctions on Russian banks, limited international trade with Moscow, froze assets of Putin's inner circle. Similar sanctions have been levied on Belarus for aiding Russian troops to attack Ukraine. Australia, Germany, Taiwan, France, Germany, EU, Japan have also levied financial, trade, diplomatic sanctions on Russia.

Undeterred by the sanctions, Russia has launched a full-blown attack on Ukraine, with Russian forces entering the Obolon district, which is less than 10 km away from Central Kyiv - the government’s seat of power. Reports say, that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been moved to a bunker, and in the latest update, he has called on Vladimir Putin to sit down for talks. According to state-run media Sputnik, Putin is ready to send a delegation to Minsk for negotiations with Ukraine.