'Ukraine Very Disappointed By NATO Summit': Zelenskyy's Aide Says 'expected More Bravery'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's aide on Friday stated that Kyiv is disappointed with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) leaders' summit as it expected the alliance would exert more pressure to counter Russia as its invasion of Ukraine has completed 30 days on Friday. Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that Ukraine expected NATO to adopt some bold decisions.

"We are very disappointed, to be honest. We expected some bold decisions, more bravery. They are making decisions as if there is no war," Yermak said during a virtual conversation organised by the Atlantic Council.

He further added, "We hope and believe that our partners will be concrete. Not just in the statements, not just in the conversation now we need real action...We urge you to step up sanctions pressure…But beyond that, we urge you to impose an embargo on Russian energy…Russia is not a trading nation. Russia is a belligerent and military nation."

He also reiterated the demand for a no-fly zone over Ukraine to stop Moscow's air offensive. "Javelin, Stingers. Mark 19, small arms, rifles, etc… Without it, our war will not be able to withstand. And without all these things, the risks of a humanitarian disaster will be further compounded," Zelenskyy's aide said.

Furthermore, Yermak said Ukraine require an exchange of intelligence to have a clear and complete picture of what is happening on the ground. He also urged world leaders to recognize Russian troops as terrorists.

NATO leaders summit: West gives more support to Ukraine

NATO on Thursday promised to provide more weapons and special kits to protect Ukraine against any chemical, biological or nuclear attack by Russia. UK and US also imposed additional sanctions on Russia for its unprovoked military offensive against Ukraine.

“I expect allies will agree to provide additional support” including “equipment to help Ukraine protect against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats”, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Wednesday. He also highlighted that "Any use of chemical weapons would totally change the nature of the conflict, and it would be a blatant violation of international law and have far-reaching consequences."

However, the West's response fell short of satisfying Kyiv's demand for tighter sanctions such as an embargo on Russian energy. Notably, 40% of the European Union's gas requirements are filled by NATO.