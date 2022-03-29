Ukraine: Volodymyr Zelenskyy Claims Russia's Level Of Brutality 'higher Than World War-II'

'The level of brutality by Russia is higher than that of World War II', Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed on Tuesday. Lashing out at the Russian troops, Zelenskyy accused Moscow of committing 'crimes against humanity' and urged the world to increase sanctions against Kremlin.

"The occupiers are killing peaceful civilians even when they are trying to escape. Mariupol has been laid siege for the last 3 weeks. People are suffering, water, food, and medication is being blocked. Innocent people are being targeted while fleeing. More than 90% of buildings in Mariupol have been destroyed by shelling. Even the civilian shelters are not being spared. Russian troops are doing crimes against humanity in Mariupol. The level of brutality is now higher than in WW-II," Zelenskyy told the Denmark Parliament.

"Appealing all to put sanctions. Sanctions need to be strengthened. We seek peace now. Lives are at stake, we need more sanctions against Russians, we need to block trade. Russian aggression is increasing against Ukrainians. Only together, we can fight this. We will be able to go back to peace," he further added.

The Ukrainian President also sought world nations' help to rebuild Ukraine and urged all to light a candle to remember the Ukrainians tonight. "This is a difficult time for all of us. We know that peace will come. This is why I want to ask you to rebuild our Ukraine. People of Denmark, this is a black hour for Ukraine. Thousands of chemicals are being used. We will be able to go back to peace. Tonight, light a candle to commemorate all the Ukrainians," he said.

Zelenskyy announces plan to set up expert team

Earlier in the day, embattled Zelenskyy announced that they will be setting up a team of experts at the President’s office including Ukrainians and people from abroad who will analyse the economic sanctions that have been imposed against Russia. The group of experts will constantly analyse the imposed sanctions and their impact on Moscow.

"Starting this week, we are creating a group of experts at the President's Office, Ukrainian and international, who will constantly analyze the sanctions against Russia - what they really influence. Our goal is for the sanctions to work as intended," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a video address.