Ukraine Vows To Take Back Lysychansk, Says Withdrew From City To Save Lives Of Servicemen

After a gruelling fight in the eastern Ukraine, the defending troops were "forced" to withdraw as Russia took full control of the Lysychansk city- the last Ukrainian hold of Luhansk Oblast. The Ukrainian Military in a statement on July 3, claimed it was necessary to withdraw from the battlefront in order to "preserve the lives" of the servicemen.

"After heavy fighting for Lysychansk, the Defense Forces of Ukraine were forced to withdraw from their occupied positions and lines," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Sunday on Twitter along with a graphic saying, "Lysychansk: We'll be back."

Following Ukraine's retreat, the pro-Russian leader of the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Luhansk (LPR), Leonid Pasechnik called the territory "liberated." It is pertinent to mention that Russia unilaterally identified LPR and Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) as independent regions on February 21, which prompted global condemnation of Moscow since Western allies of Kyiv consider LPR & DPR part of Ukraine's territory currently under Russian occupation. Failing to topple Kyiv, Russia's small but pivotal victory in east Ukraine after taking over Severodonetsk (key city of Donetsk oblast) has allowed the invaders sufficient leverage to advance toward the industrial joints of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

'We will win back:' Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his usual night address, further confirmed that the Ukrainian troops were "forced to withdraw" from Lysychansk as continuing defence actions in the city would have led to "fatal consequences" in the face of Russia's weapons superiority. "Unfortunately, steel will and patriotism are not enough for success- material and technical resources are needed,'' Zelenskyy remarked in the televised address.

However, Zelenskyy promised to return to the seized city and "win back land" in days to come. However, he did not outline prospective plans as to when Kyiv intends on launching a counteroffensive in the twin cities. "If the commanders of our army withdraw people from certain points at the front, where the enemy has the greatest advantage in firepower, and this also applies to Lysychansk, it means only one thing,” the embattled President said in his evening video address.

“That we will return thanks to our tactics, thanks to the increase in the supply of modern weapons,” he added.

Ukraine unfurls its flag on Snake Island

Meanwhile, in a massive hit back, Ukrainian troops compelled Russians to step out of Snake Island a.k.a Zmiinyi Ostrov. The invading troops withdrew last week after months-long fierce battle. The victory in the craggy speck of land about 48 km off the Ukraine coast is a symbolic stronghold in the Black Sea. "The military operation in the region is over and Snake Island has been returned to the jurisdiction of Ukraine,” Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern military command, told reporters, as per The Guardian. The control of the island is viewed by Ukraine as a crucial first step in easing Moscow's blockade of its southern ports.

