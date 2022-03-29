Ukraine Vows To Take Strong Measures Against Those Who Tortured Russian Soldiers: Medinsky

As the Russian-Ukrainian talks concluded in Istanbul on Tuesday, the chief Russian delegate, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, claimed that Ukraine promised to take serious action against those who are involved in the abuse of Russian soldiers.

"At this point I can say that we lodged a protest over the video recordings of tortures of Russian soldiers. The Ukrainian side accepted this protest. They promised to take the harshest measures against those who committed these war crimes, if they are the first to catch them," Medinsky explained.

In light of the "constructive" conversations with Ukraine, Russia's deputy defence minister, General Alexander Fomin, assured reporters that Russia would limit its military action around Kyiv and Chernihiv. He said, "In order to increase mutual trust and create the necessary conditions for further negotiations and achieving the ultimate goal of agreeing and signing (an) agreement, a decision was made to radically, by a large margin, reduce military activity in the Kyiv and Chernihiv directions".

Moreover, Ukraine's military stated it has noticed withdrawals of Russian troops surrounding Kyiv and Chernihiv, according to the Associated Press. According to Turkey, Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers will meet in the coming phase to establish common understanding and provide the groundwork for a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.

The negotiations were described as "constructive" by Russia

On Tuesday, Ukrainian and Russian negotiators ended face-to-face peace negotiations in Istanbul, with the Ukrainian side claiming that enough progress had been made for the two nations' presidents to meet. The negotiations were described as "constructive" by Russia, bolstering optimism that the war could be ended.

However, Russian chief negotiator Medinsky stated that a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy is only feasible if both nations' foreign ministries have accepted a deal. Following the negotiations, Ukrainian negotiators informed reporters that if a security assurance system is put in place, Kyiv would agree to a neutral status. According to them, Israel, Poland, Canada, and Turkey might be among Ukraine's security guarantors under the new structure.

The neutral status would mean that no foreign military bases would be located on Ukrainian soil. For any final agreement with Russia to take effect, there must be complete peace throughout Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian side, who also stated that a referendum on the parameters of any final agreement would be required.

Image: AP