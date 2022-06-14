Ukraine Wants Humanitarian Corridor From Azot Chemical Plant But It's Decoy: Russia

A senior Russian military official has said that Ukraine has called on Moscow to open a humanitarian corridor for the passage of civilians from the Azot chemical plant in Severodonetsk. Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, the chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said that Ukraine has been calling on Russia to take the civilians to the region that is controlled by Ukrainian forces, TASS reported.

Colonel General Mizintsev called Ukraine's request to evacuate civilians "an attempt to take out the remaining units" that remain encircled in Severodonetsk.

According to Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, Ukraine has been trying to repeat efforts that it made in Mariupol. The Russian defence official stressed that safe evacuation towards Lysychansk would not be possible as Ukrainian forces blew up the last remaining bridge to Lysychansk over the Seversky Donets river on instructions.

Mizintsev accused "nationalists" of taking hundreds of civilians from the residential areas in Severodonetsk to Azot industrial site to use them as a "living shield", as per the TASS report. The statement of Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for the 111th day.

Evacuation of civilians from Severodonetsk 'simply not possible': Ukrainian Governor

A regional Ukrainian official has said that Russian armed forces have taken control of about 80% of the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk. In addition, the official claimed that Russian troops have destroyed all three bridges that are used to move out of the city.

According to the official, the Ukrainian authorities have been trying to evacuate injured residents, according to AP. Serhiy Haidai, Governor of the Luhansk region, said that mass evacuation of civilians from Severodonetsk is “simply not possible” due to the shelling and fighting in the city.

According to Haidai, Russian forces have been using "the scorched earth method and heavy artillery" and Ukrainian troops have been pushed to the industrial area of the city, as per AP. He claimed that they can still evacuate the injured people by contacting Ukrainian troops and local residents.

Meanwhile, the UK Defence Ministry in the intelligence update on June 14 said, "Russia's operational main effort remains the assault against the Sieverodonetsk pocket in the Donbas and its Western Group of forces have likely made small advances in the Kharkiv sector for the first time in several weeks."

Inputs from AP

Image: AP