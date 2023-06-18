Ukraine Wants UK To Seize Assets Of Russian Oligarchs To Pay For Reconstruction

Ukraine wants the United Kingdom to confiscate the assets of Russian oligarchs like mansions, country estates, and other financial assets in its territory to help pay for the post-war reconstruction. Vladyslav Vlasiuk, a sanctions expert in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said that Ukraine wanted the UK and other countries to widen sanctions against the oligarchy, propagandists, and Russian state. He said the UK had recently been provided with a list of about 20 business people and propagandists whom the Ukrainian government thought should be sanctioned.

Russia must pay, says Vlasiuk

“It must be Russia which is held accountable and must pay,” said Vlasiuk. “Assets which are here in the UK and other jurisdictions are easily accessible. We would like to see those confiscated and sent to Ukraine for reconstruction.” Ukraine also wants more Russian banks added to the sanctions list. Ukraine would like the UK to follow Canada in implementing new regulations and amending laws that authorise the seizure and redistribution of assets belonging to sanctioned individuals and entities.

The UK government said in March it had frozen more than £18bn in Russian assets. However, the estimated cost of reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine is now more than $400bn. It is to be noted here that London and Kyiv will jointly host the International Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2023) in London from 21 to 22 June 2023.

Western efforts to make Russia pay

The West is doing everything in its power to make Russia pay for the damages it has caused to Ukraine. The EU proposed new rules last month under which assets could be confiscated for sanctions evasion. The US attorney general, Merrick Garland, also authorised the first transfer of forfeited Russian assets for use in Ukraine last month in a case linked to sanctions violations. The G7 countries said in a statement last month that efforts would continue to ensure that Russia paid for the long-term reconstruction and rebuilding of Ukraine.

Are London lawyers aiding Russia?

Vlasiuk said there were also concerns about legal firms in the UK advising Russian entities on avoiding sanctions. He said sources indicated the Russian companies were contracting the services through an affiliated entity based in another country. “London is full of smart lawyers and some of them work for the Russians on avoiding sanctions,” Vlasiuk said. The work might be legally permissible but was unethical.

UK's Aid to Ukraine

The UK government has already allocated about £2.3bn of proceeds from the sale of Chelsea football club to humanitarian causes in Ukraine and the “long-term recovery”, with the agreement of former owner Roman Abramovich. The money is still frozen more than a year after the sale because of delays in approving the transfer of funds. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the UK said, “The government is actively considering all possible options for seizing Russia-linked assets in the UK that could be used to remedy the destructions caused in Ukraine."