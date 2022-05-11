Ukraine War: 10K People May Die Due To Bad Living Conditions, Says Mariupol City Council

Russian forces have continued their attack in the southeastern port city of Mariupol in Ukraine in the desperation to take full control of the eastern Donbass region. The city is completely destroyed and most of the citizens have been evacuated to Ukrainian controlled territories. Mariupol’s City Council has stated that more than 10,000 people in the city might die before the end of the year as a result of diseases and intolerable living conditions caused by the Russian attack.

The Mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boychenko stated that Mariupol has been transformed into a medieval ghetto by the occupiers and as a result, death will be fitting. He further stated that a lack of medicine and medical care, the restoration of water supply and proper sewerage in the city will erupt into epidemics. Boychenko claimed that the majority of the population is now elderly and unwell and without the right conditions, mortality among vulnerable groups will skyrocket.

The Mayor continued by stating that some Mariupol residents from nearby villages have returned to the city but the Russian forces continue their brutal attack on the city. He claimed that their people are in mortal danger and that a complete evacuation of the city is needed as soon as possible. Many civilians and fighters are stranded in the Azovstal steel plant, which is the last remaining stronghold in the city.

Ukraine using all diplomatic means to save defenders of Mariupol: Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a speech to Malta's Parliament on May 10 that Ukraine is using all diplomatic means to save the defenders of Mariupol, but Russia has yet to agree to any of the several options presented. He claimed that Ukraine's defenders are still in Mariupol and they continue to fight on the Azovstal plant's territory. He stated that Ukraine has requested the armaments needed to defend Mariupol and save military and civilians. However, it lacks the requisite weapons and funding to unblock Mariupol.

The Ukrainian President also stated that Russia is fully aware of what is going on in Mariupol since the Russian army has been ordered to demolish the city and murder as many people as possible, according to media reports. He said that Russian planes are continuously firing bombs and phosphorus weapons on buildings where they know people are hiding and no military is present, making the living conditions worse.

(Image: AP)