In an interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, top economic adviser to Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Oleg Ustenko said that Russia has destroyed several cities and many civilians and children have been killed. He also accused Russian troops of raping women.

On Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's World War-III remark, Ustenko said that the world is divided into two camps- one camp which is rightly fighting for its land and people. The other camp is those who are in dark and trying to kill and doing war crimes, he said. However, he asserted that Ukraine is not part of any bloc.

"This is a war between criminals and normal civilised people," he said while contending that Ukrainians will win the war.

"There are two fronts now - one where we have soldiers and our militants fighting Russia, and the second is the economic front. It's important to block Russia's revenues from its exports," Zelenskyy's adviser said.

President Zelenskyy also urged the world, including India, to boycott Russian oil. "We are seeking the support of Indians who are on our side. We are going to win this war but you guys have to keep in mind that whatever the situation you should not supply money to Russia. Boycott all Russian products including oil. I understand that there are some economic consequences for you but think about our people who are hidden underground for the last four weeks."

Zelenskyy warns of World War-III if talks with Russia's Putin fail

On Sunday, Zelenskyy warned of a third world war if talks with Russian President Vladamir Putin fail. The Ukrainian President said that he is ready to negotiate with his Russian counterpart, but warned that failure in talks would result in World War-III.

"I'm ready for negotiations with him. I was ready for the last two years. And I think that without negotiations we cannot end this war. I think that we have to use any format, any chance in order to have a possibility of negotiating, the possibility of talking to Putin. But if these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third World War," Zelenskyy said during a video address.

Image: AP/Republic World