Ukraine War: British Man Paul Urey Captured By Pro-Russian Separatists Dies In Captivity

A British man who was working as a humanitarian aid volunteer in Ukraine and was captured by the Russian forces, died on July 15 in captivity, Daria Morozova, the human rights ombudsperson for the Moscow-backed separatist leadership in Donetsk said in a post. Urey, a British citizen who hailed from Manchester, UK, was labelled a "mercenary" and was held by the invading troops among the other prisoners of war. The 45-year-old's family was contacted by the UK Foreign Office about his detention by Moscow's military forces and they had told the Field Officer that they had begged the man not to go into the war zone.

UK's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on July 15 blamed the Russian government for Urey's death and sought an immediate clarification from both Ukraine and Russia about the circumstances under which he passed. "I am shocked by reports of the death of British aid worker Paul Urey, held on behalf of Russia in Ukraine," said Truss in a statement. "Russia must take full responsibility," she added.

The Foreign Secretary's statement on reports of the death of British aid worker, Paul Urey whilst in the custody of a Russian proxy in Ukraine.



The FCDO has summoned the Russian Ambassador. — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) July 15, 2022

Russian soldiers captured Brit at checkpoint south of city of Zaporizhzhia

The UK citizen was captured on April 25 at a checkpoint south of the city of Zaporizhzhia in south-eastern Ukraine with another man Dylan Healy, according to an NGO helping Healy's family. Urey, born in 1977, was dedicated to providing humanitarian help to the Ukrainian citizens amid the war destruction.

Originally from the north of England, Urey reportedly spent eight years in Afghanistan as a civilian contractor. He was driving to help evacuate a woman and two children from their home in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia when he was stopped by Russian forces and detained. The two faced charges and were described as the mercenaries. The other British nationals have already been sentenced to death.

UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement that it had summoned the Russian ambassador, Andrey Kelin to London demanding clarification and to express serious concern. A spokesperson for Russian-backed separatists in Donetsk said Urey had died in custody on July 15.

''Despite the seriousness of (his) crimes, Paul Urey was receiving adequate medical help. Despite this, in view of his diagnosis and stress, he died on July 10," separatist spokesperson Daria Morozova wrote on Telegram, stressing that he was not a humanitarian worker as being fabricated by the UK but worked for the Ukrainian armed forces. Urey's mother had previously informed the media outlets that her son suffered from type 1 diabetes and that she was "extremely concerned."

"My family and I are extremely worried. We know Paul and his friend who are humanitarian aid volunteers in Ukraine have been captured by the Russians,” Urey’s family said in a statement to the press. "He was out there on his own accord. We want everyone's support to bring him home and pray he is safe,” the statement read.

Image: Twitter/@Korobov_K