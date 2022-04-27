Ukraine War: Canada Imposes Embargoes On 203 Individuals From Luhansk & Donetsk Regions

In response to the relentless Russian military offensive in Ukraine, Canada on Wednesday imposed embargoes against 203 individuals. The people who have been targeted in the fresh list of sanctions include 11 senior officials and 192 other members of the "so-called People’s Councils of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics." According to a Canadian Foreign Ministry press release, the sanctioned individuals are complicit in the Russian regime’s ongoing violations of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The decision of the Canadian administration comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine entered its day 63.

The Canadian government, in the press release, called on Russia to immediately withdraw its forces from Ukraine. It further stated that Canada with its partners will continue to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin and his accomplices accountable for the war in Ukraine. Canada has imposed sanctions on nearly 1,000 individuals and entities from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus since the onset of the invasion. Melanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, in the press release, asserted that Canada will use every method at its disposal to ensure that international order based on rules is followed and those involved in the violation of international law need to respond for their crimes. It is pertinent to mention here that ever since the Russian aggression in Ukraine started, Canada has been offering support to Ukraine and imposing monetary sanctions against Russia.

“Canada will not stand idly by and watch President Putin and his accomplices attempt to redraw the borders of Ukraine with impunity. International law must be respected," Melanie Joly said in the press release.

Canada provides M777 howitzers to Ukraine

Earlier on April 22, Canada announced that they have deployed several M777 howitzers and associated ammunition to Ukraine. According to the statement released by the Canadian government, the M777 lightweight 155-mm towed howitzer is lighter, smaller and more powerful than any gun of its kind which could strike a target at a range of 30 kilometres. In addition, Canada has provided a significant number of additional Carl Gustaf anti-armour ammunition to Ukraine. As per the press release, the Canadian government is also processing the agreements for a number of commercial pattern armoured vehicles which will be sent to Ukraine at the earliest. Anita Anand, the Minister of National Defence of Canada in the press release said, “As Ukrainians fight to defend their sovereignty, freedom, and independence, Canada remains committed to continuing to provide Ukraine with the military equipment that it needs to fight and win this war.”