Ukraine War Comparable To 'darkest Pages' Of European History: Belgian PM De Croo

Amid the unending war in Eastern Europe, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo stated that Russia's aggression in Ukraine is comparable to the "darkest pages" of European history. He went on to say that it breaks his heart to realise that something like this can still happen in Europe. Following a joint meeting of the Dutch and Belgian Cabinets, De Croo stated that war crimes can never be tolerated. He further added that both Belgium and the Netherlands will make all efforts to make sure that everything is documented in the hopes of prosecuting those responsible for raping girls and women in Ukraine, CNN reported.

On April 19, Belgium and the Netherlands held a joint 'Thalassa Summit' in Ghent city to take stock of their intense collaboration and to further bolster their bilateral relationship. "This fourth Thalassa Summit comes at a time when we are at a turning point in Europe. Once again, we must vigorously defend our model of society. This requires strong cooperation between our countries, within Europe and beyond," Belgian Prime Minister De Croo said in a statement. He further stated that Belgium and the Netherlands support the Ukrainian people and their democratically elected leaders in their struggle for a free society.

Grote ambities, grote plannen.



Een bijzonder geslaagd Belgisch-Nederlands regeringsoverleg in Gent vandaag.



In onze slotverklaring zetten we de bakens uit om onze samenwerking op tal van domeinen verder uit te bouwen.#Thalassa2022 🇧🇪🇳🇱



ℹ️ https://t.co/w7vOaAZwKE pic.twitter.com/N3rkHExf56 — Alexander De Croo 🇧🇪🇪🇺 (@alexanderdecroo) April 19, 2022

Belgian PM De Croo expresses concerns for Ukrainian migrants

The Belgian Prime Minister outlined that his government along with the Netherlands wants to play an active role in meeting this unprecedented geopolitical challenge in Europe.

"We consider it very important that people fleeing Ukraine because of the Russian invasion find a safe haven. The EU and its Member States must respond with unity and solidarity to the consequences of the Russian aggression while supporting neighbouring countries," De Croo said adding that Belgium and the Netherlands believe that providing the best possible facility to Ukrainian migrants is critical.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the brutal war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and reached its 56th day on Wednesday, April 20. Meanwhile, several countries and organisations across the world have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia for its unjustified invasion of Ukraine. Since the onset of the war on February 24, both countries also held several rounds of peace negotiations but they have failed to yield desired results so far.

