Ukraine War: Concerns Rise Over All Ukraine’s Nuclear Plants After Emergency Shutdowns

After an unprecedented emergency shutdown on Wednesday, there are mounting concerns that Russia's continued attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure may jeopardise the security of the nation's nuclear power reactors. According to The Guardian report, the power stations' vital electricity was knocked off by Russian strikes last week, putting all four of them into high-risk mitigation measures.

Ukrainian nuclear power company, Energoatom's president, Petro Kotin, stated that while all safety procedures had been operated as anticipated on Wednesday, two generators had been harmed as a result, which delayed the restart of two reactors. Kotin warned that repeated blackouts brought on by more Russian missile assaults might result in significant harm, perhaps having a negative influence on Ukraine's power supply and possibly even nuclear safety.

According to Valentyn Reznichenko, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russia continued its assault on Ukrainian cities on Saturday with a strike on a residential neighborhood in the city of Dnipro that resulted in six injuries and the destruction of seven homes.

Fear over Ukraine’s nuclear plants

Furthermore, the biggest nuclear power station in Europe, Zaporizhzhia, was taken over by Russian forces in March, and since September, it has remained off the grid due to the ongoing bombardment of the vicinity. Although the three other nuclear power facilities in Ukraine, Rivne, South Ukraine, and Khmelnytskyi—have not recently been directly targeted by Russian missile strikes, their security may still be in danger from additional assaults on the country's power infrastructure.

It is pertinent to mention that last Wednesday's missile assaults on high-voltage cables, transformers, as well as substations led to the first-ever "scram," or simultaneous emergency shutdown, of all four power plants.

Besides this, much of the war-torn country is currently without heat, power, or water a few days after the devastating flurry of Russian missile strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. According to Vitaly Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, 60% of the city's three million residents were without electricity on Wednesday, and rolling blackouts have been happening across the country, as engineers worked to repair the transformers and transmission lines that had been harmed or destroyed by cruise missiles, as per media reports.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said, “The complete and simultaneous loss of off-site power for Ukraine’s nuclear power plants shows that the situation for nuclear safety and security in the country is becoming increasingly precarious, challenging and potentially dangerous”.

According to The Guardian report, the reactors hurriedly tried to separate themselves as the electrical system collapsed as a result of Wednesday's attack, and diesel-powered generators kicked into power the flow of water through cooling pools where spent fuel is stored.

The fast contraction and subsequent expansion when a plant is restarted would put a tremendous amount of strain on all the parts of the plants, from the core to the steam turbines and the generators, in the event of constant attacks leading to numerous emergency shutdowns.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian employees at the facilities are under a lot of strain and require the tremendous ability to halt and resume operations. This is especially the case for the Zaporizhzhia plant employees, who are working under armed Russian monitoring.