Explained: Soledar's Significance & Why Russia Is Desperate To Seize Control Of The Town

In its first major territorial gain since the 10-month assault, Russia's shadowy mercenary group, PMC Wagner, declared January 11 that it has taken full control of the salt mining town of Soledar near Bakhmut [Russian name Artemivsk] in the eastern Ukrainian region. Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the mercenary group, and a confidant of Russia's President Vladimir Putin famously known as Putin’s “chef,” declared that his troops are in full control of the gateway town and that the city has completely fallen.

"Wagner units have taken control of the whole territory of Soledar," Prigozhin said through his press service on Telegram.

Wagner troops are clearing the dead bodies of the units of the Ukrainian army, Prigozhin announced as he shared a visual of his visit to a captured mine, located closer to the western outskirts of Soledar in the Donetsk region. "Ukrainian units that did not want to surrender were destroyed. Approximately 500 Ukrainian troops were killed by the 200th," Wagner channel on Telegram claimed. "The whole city is littered with the corpses of Ukrainian soldiers. There can be no talk of any humanitarian corridor," it continued, sharing visuals of the fierce battle that ensued in the town with a pre-war population of 10,000. Command of Ukraine’s special operations forces, in turn, shared an update that its forces killed more than 100 Russian soldiers in a strike in Soledar.

Понад сотню російських окупантів ліквідовано в районі Соледару.



Це сталося завдяки злагодженій роботі воїнів Сил спеціальних операцій, артилеристів та ракетників. pic.twitter.com/8t4SQMtn3P — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) January 12, 2023

Prigozhin stated that Wagner has started to cleanse the salt mines of the Ukrainian corpses who were brutally gunned down as they refused to lay down arms, and surrender. He released images showing the fighters and a tank inside one of the tunnels of a salt mine in the southwest of Soledar. “Wagner units have taken the whole territory of Soledar under control,” he said. “There are street battles ongoing. The number of prisoners taken will be announced tomorrow.” Ukraine, in turn, denied Wagner's gains, stating that the battle with the months-long artillery offensive was still being fought by Ukraine soldiers and that Russia was still “trying” to capture the entire city as the fighting was ongoing.

Maxar Technologies satellite images shows the destruction from the battle as buildings and roads are seen on 1 August 2022 and they are completely destroyed in the same location on 10 January 2023 in Soledar, near Bakhmut. Credit: Maxar Technologies.

Ukraine’s deputy defence minister, Hanna Malyar, wrote in a Telegram update that the fighting was still on as “hard battles are going on to keep Soledar”. “The enemy does not pay attention to the large losses of its personnel and continues to actively storm. The approaches to our positions are simply littered with the bodies of dead enemy fighters," said Malyar, amidst claims that the Russian forces encircled and ambushed Ukraine armed forces' defensive positions in Kremennaya, Luhansk oblast.

Vladimir Novikov, commander of the "Troya" volunteer special operations unit, call sign "Alabay", announced: "Intelligence signs suggest that they are preparing some kind of strike towards Kremennaya. They relocate, concentrate their forces," according to Russia's state-affiliated agency Tass. The conflicting victory claims by Wagner, and Ukraine's military as of January 12 could not be independently verified.

Eastern #Ukraine Update: #Donetsk Oblast



Russian forces have not yet fully captured #Soledar despite recent Russian advances, and the possible capture of Soledar is unlikely to enable Russian forces to capture #Bakhmut. https://t.co/xfVF5eQ6r7 https://t.co/UOQceFiqKJ pic.twitter.com/kfOfCRReMW — ISW (@TheStudyofWar) January 12, 2023

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, at Wednesday's news briefing, commented on Soledar battle, saying that Ukraine’s defense in the entire Bakhmut area “shows once again the bravery of Ukrainian forces as they fight to defend their homeland." "Our support makes a real difference on the ground and at this key juncture of the war, we must do even more, even faster,” Stoltenberg noted.

Credit: Telegram

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an official statement, said that heavy infighting was taking place in Soledar, Bakhmut Kremennaya, and Svatove, and that the overall prospects of liberating the eastern Donbass region will be a "difficult and long battle." "There are almost no whole walls left," Zelenskyy said, describing the intense battle in Soledar, "everything is completely destroyed.'' He further added that there is "no life left" and that the "whole land near Soledar is covered with the corpses."

"This is what madness looks like," said Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, describing the mayhem in the battle of Soledar, adding that Russians were now intensely shelling Kherson and Ochakiv, cities of the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, and the border areas of the Sumy region.

Why are Russians desperate to capture Soledar?

Soledar's reserves of salt mines are of military and commercial value to Russia, and the city, located roughly 15 kilometers (9 miles) northeast of Bakhmut, is of strategic importance due to its network of subterranean tunnels. Since Russia launched an all-out invasion on February 24, 2022, its forces have been continuously shelling both Soledar and Bakhmut or Artemivsk named after the Russian Comrade Artyom, Communist leader and close aide of Soviet revolutionary Joseph Stalin.

Soledar's victory will further ease military advances to Bakhmut which is strategically located on the E40 highway that runs through the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, and Rostov-on-Don on the Russian side. Capturing Bakhmut would give Russian forces control of the westward industrial city located 50 kilometers (30 miles)—Kramatorsk. Although, Ukraine has established several lines of defence along this stretch and the fight would not be immediately decisive. Administered under the Russian empire in the 19th century, Soledar which translates to 'gift of salt' was called Karlo-Libknekhtovsk, and was a hub for mining table salt. 90% of Ukraine's salt was supplied by the state-owned company Artemsil ahead of Russia's invasion of the city. Bakhmut, meanwhile, is a city abound in chalk and coal mines.

Taking Bakhmut and Soledar also holds a symbolic significance for Wagner chief oligarch Prigozhin, a critic of the Russian Defense Ministry’s handling of the “Special Military Operation” in Ukraine. Prigozhin had allegedly criticised Russian troops’ slow territorial gains in Ukraine, and had promised that his fighters would capture the regions “very swiftly.” As Wagner announced that Soledar has fallen, Russian Defense Ministry critic, Igor Girkin, stated that “the seizure of the center and much of Soledar by Wagner’s units is an ‘undeniable tactical success.’” Prigozhin, himself praised combat skills of his fighters, saying in a post that Wagner military detachments “took control of the entire territory of Soledar. The city center is like a cauldron, where urban fighting is taking place. I would like to stress that no [Russian military] units other than Wagner PMC operatives were involved in the storming of Soledar.”