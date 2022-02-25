Ukraine War Costs Russia In Sporting World: Football, F1, Chess Events Called Off

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has shaken the entire world with many in disbelief at the actions Moscow has taken against Kyiv. Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation.' This major development came a day after Moscow had formally recognised the independence of two breakaway regions in Eastern Europe (Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic (DPR & LPR)).

The actions of Russia have had a major impact on the sporting world as several events set to take place in their country have either been cancelled completely or moved to another location. Here is a detailed look at how the Russia-Ukraine war has impacted some of the major sports.

Russia-Ukraine war forces UEFA to strip St Petersburg of hosting UCL final

UEFA has decided to move the 2022 UEFA Champions League final that was set to take place in St Petersburg due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The UCL final will now be held in Paris. UEFA's complete statement to announce the same read,

"The UEFA Executive Committee decided to relocate the final of the 2021/22 UEFA Men's Champions League from Saint Petersburg to Stade de France in Saint-Denis. The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET. UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to French Republic President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football's most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis. Together with the French government, UEFA will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction and displacement."

Russian GP cancelled as a result of Moscow's attack on Kiev

F1 confirmed on Friday that the Russian GP has officially been cancelled after Moscow unleashed war and havoc on their neighbouring country. The decision was made in unison by F1, the FIA and the teams that take part in the sport. F1's statement to announce the same read,

"The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together. We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation. On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances."

Manchester United relinquish Russian airline Aeroflot as sponsor

The consequences of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war just did not have consequences on sporting events, but also on teams that are sponsored by Russian organizations. Manchester United, which is sponsored by Aeroflot, decided to drop the Russian airline as a sponsor following its country's 'unprovoked' attack on Ukraine.

The Red Devils issued an official statement on Friday for the same that read, "In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot's sponsorship rights. We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected."

IOC urge sporting federations to relocate events scheduled in Russia

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday urged all International Sports Federations to cancel or relocate their sporting events currently planned in Russia. The IOC also requested that no Russian flag must be displayed in any international sports events. Their complete statement read,

"The IOC EB expresses its deep concerns about the safety of the members of the Olympic Community in Ukraine and stands in full solidarity. It notes that the special IOC task force is in contact with the Olympic Community in the country to coordinate humanitarian assistance where possible. The IOC EB asks the task force to continue to closely monitor the situation and to keep the IOC EB informed and updated, also with regard to potential amendments of today's resolution."

Chess events scheduled in Russia called off

Chess events are also cancelled in Russia after President Vladimir Putin decided to invade Ukraine on Thursday. FIDE, which is the official international chess federation, decided that the 44th Chess Olympiad will not take place in Russia. However, they are yet to find another location to hold the tournament, stating that they will provide an update on the same when they have more information. Their complete statement read,

"FIDE Council has decided that the 44th Chess Olympiad, including the competition for players with disabilities and the FIDE Congress, will not take place in Russia. FIDE will do its utmost to find another organizer for the Olympiad and provide more information in due time. FIDE Congress will take place in 2022, its location and dates will be announced later."

With so many events scheduled in Russia already called off, it remains to be seen how the ongoing war in Ukraine will impact other sports that are scheduled in the country.

