Ukraine War 'could Go On For Years,' Ex-commander Of British Joint Forces Predicts

A former commander of the British Joint Forces Command, presently the chairman of the defence and security company, Universal Defence & Security Solutions, General Sir Richard Barrons on Wednesday warned that the war in Ukraine could "last for years". Speaking to RFE/RL's Georgian Service about ongoing hostilities in Europe's eastern flank, Sir Barrons detailed a forecast for the course of the war and the timeline, as well as the importance of industrial transformation in a drawn-out conflict.

"War in Ukraine is a big war," said General Sir Richard Barrons, adding that such wars are "fought, won, and lost by civilians," but easily turn into "not something that is just conducted by the professional, regular armed forces". This isn't a military intervention in the way Western armies principally took part in Iraq and Afghanistan and Balkan interventions in the 1990s. With respect to the Ukraine conflict, the survival of the state is at stake; therefore, the conflict will drag on as it will not only take just soldiers but also the citizens and the entire military industry that is mobilised.

Both sides are consuming the ammunition at a rate much greater than the defense industrial complex could replace quickly. West has the capacity to produce about 30,000 artillery shells a month, but Ukraine's military fires 6,000 rounds per day. With respect to Russia, the defense stockpile had between 5 million and 20 million rounds to start the war, but Russian soldiers fire 20,000 rounds a day. They already fired about 10 years worth of production in month eighth of the war," informed Gen. Barrons.

"It might take a year or two to ramp up the industrial production to make a difference. The simple mathematics of industrial production mean that it is more likely than not that both sides will end up in a stalemate again during the course of this war," UK's ex commander said in the interview.

India, China's participation will 'energise Russian military': West will be onboard

General Barrons was asked if the bleaker prediction that the war might not see an end earlier than 2025 was true. If Ukraine is bracing for a long war, "whose side is time on strategically?" the ex-commander of the British Joint Forces Command was asked. The latter responded, saying that only one factor will decide the span and would even prove to be a game changer in all sorts of ways. It is if both sides are short of equipment. "Because of losses, and both sides are very short of ammunition, particularly artillery ammunition, because of the rate of use and the time it will take to ramp up production," predicted former British Joint Forces Command.

"War between Russia and Ukraine, is actually a proxy conflict between liberal democracy in the West and autocratic capitalism, led by Russia and China," ex British Joint Forces Command, General Sir Richard Barrons, told RFE/RL in the interview.

The former British commander further stated that conflict will flare if China or India connected the Russian Armed Forces to its ammunition supply. "That would energise the Russian military with ammunition that the West simply can't match," he told the outlet, adding that in such a case, the West might have to engage in the fighting, as it wouldn't want Ukraine to lose. "I think what we have seen is very little interest from India, but also very little interest from India on siding with the West," Gen. Barrons reiterated India's neutral foreign policy. While India is allied with Russia, it is "resolutely nonaligned and does not feel the need to take sides in this war," he reminded.

"India has kept out of it and shows no sign of that changing and, you know, India is very good at defining what India's interests are," Gen. Barrons said in the interview.

General Barrons also compared the Ukraine war with WWI. "There's absolute parallels here with the early years of [World War I], where the regular armies were essentially dismantled in the fights of 1914, of 1915, of 1916, where you had new citizen-armies but very green, and new, and large." There's also inexperienced infantry thrown into the battlefields, he noted. Furthermore, Barrons also stated that there have been signs of Ukrainian weariness among soldiers who have been fighting in some cases for six months without relief. "But what we would expect to see is a Ukrainian counteroffensive when they judge the Russian offensive is exhausted and when the current thaw is over, and the ground has hardened up again. So, I think this takes you into April and probably May," he stressed.