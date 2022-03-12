Ukraine War Could Lead To Over 10mn In Europe, Africa Face Acute Food Shortages: Macron

Speaking at a news conference in Versailles on Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed concern over food supply disruption due to the Russia Ukraine conflict, reported ANI citing sources. According to the French President, the war has already destabilized Europe and it could be worse in 12 to 18 months with effects in Africa as well. Speaking on the war front, Emmanuel Macron assured that all the European leaders will do everything that is considered effective and useful to stop Russia in this path of aggression.

While speaking at a conference, the French President was also quoted asserting, "Ukrainians give us a unique example, that of courage. It is up to us, as Europeans, to do our part."

UN predicts over 10 million more people to suffer from malnutrition due to war

Meanwhile, the UN said that the war in Ukraine could increase the food price by 20 per cent and also would raise international food and feed prices by 8-22 per cent as the war also affected agricultural activities. Additionally, the war will further cause malnutrition to 8-13 million more people in 2022-2023, said UN.

Russia Ukraine war in world's 'breadbasket' threatens food supply

The Russian tanks and missiles besieging Ukraine also are threatening the food supply and livelihoods of people in Europe, Africa and Asia who rely on the vast, fertile farmlands of the Black Sea region — known as the “breadbasket of the world.”

Ukrainian farmers have been forced to neglect their fields as millions flee, fight or try to stay alive. Ports are shut down that send wheat and other food staples worldwide to be made into bread, noodles and animal feed. And there are worries Russia, another agricultural powerhouse, could have its grain exports upended by Western sanctions. While there have not yet been global disruptions to wheat supplies, prices have surged 55% since a week before the invasion amid concerns about what could happen next.