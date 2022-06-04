Ukraine War: EU Enforces Fresh Embargoes Against 65 Russian Individuals And 18 Entities

As the ruthless war in Eastern Europe has entered its 101st day, the European Council on Friday, June 3, implemented restrictive measures on an additional 65 people and 18 entities. In retaliation for Russia's unjustified and unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine, as well as other activities threatening Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence, this decision has been taken as a part of the Council's complete sixth package of penalties, which was also approved earlier in the day.

According to a press release from the European Council, among the 65 specified individuals, Colonel Azatbek Omurbekov, also known as the 'Butcher of Bucha,' is included in the list for commanding the operations of the Russian troops who slaughtered, raped, and tortured citizens in Ukraine in Bucha. The list even comprises those responsible for the inhumane siege of Mariupol, including Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, dubbed the 'Butcher of Mariupol,' as well as those who took part in the formation of the so-called ‘Committee of Salvation for Peace and Order’ in March 2022, an organisation for cooperation with the Russian occupation in Kherson Oblast.

EU sanctions against Russia

In addition to this, the EU has been placing penalties on politicians, propagandists, prominent businesspeople, and family members of those who have previously been sanctioned. Alina Kabaeva, a former gymnast and State Duma member, is also listed as a close acquaintance of President Vladimir Putin.

Furthermore, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell said, “There can be no impunity for war crimes. We are adding today to our sanctions lists those who are responsible for enabling this unjustified war and the war crimes committed in Bucha and Mariupol, adding more people from the military and economic elites and those with close ties with President Putin supporting his illegitimate aggression against the Ukrainian people,” as per the release.

The Council adopted today the 6th package:

- cutting import of Russian oil into the EU, de-swifting key banks & curtailing a massive source of revenue for Russia

- sanctioning disinformation actors spreading propaganda & those responsible for war crimes. https://t.co/1MYRtKO87u — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) June 3, 2022

The 18 sanctioned firms include a number of businesses that serve the Russian Federation's Armed Forces and Government, both directly and indirectly, which include Russia's largest securities depository, the National Settlement Depository.

A total of 1,158 persons and 98 organisations are currently subject to EU restrictive measures. Assets of those designated are frozen, and EU people and corporations are prohibited from making cash accessible to them. As per the release, "Natural persons are additionally subject to a travel ban, which prevents them from entering or transiting through EU territories."

Apart from this, the European Union has given official approval to new sanctions on Russian energy and the nation's largest bank, Sberbank. Despite being accustomed to large supplies of Russian energy, EU leaders decided on Thursday, June 2, to a temporary restriction on crude oil imports that will take effect by the end of 2022.

(Image: AP)