Instead of pressuring European households to lower their heating temperatures, European Union officials should tone down their rhetoric, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin stated on June 23. The senior Russian legislator reacted to a recent statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who recommended lowering the average heating temperature in the EU by two degrees to compensate for the rejection of Nord Stream's gas supplies.

On his Telegram channel, Volodin wrote, "It would be better for EU leaders, including Ursula (von der Leyen), to cool off the hot air in their heads in order to save European citizens from suffering."

The Speaker of the State Duma also quipped that "the Ursula degree, a new scale that would join the existing Celsius, Kelvin, and Fahrenheit degrees, would soon be introduced in Europe". He went on to say that according to the EU chief, Europeans must reduce their (heating) temperature by another 10 degrees in order to abandon the gas pipelines of the Ukrainian corridor, TurkStream and the Druzhba pipeline.

EU chief advocates lowering average heating temperature in EU by two degrees

On June 21, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen advocated lowering the average heating temperature in the EU by two degrees in order to lessen reliance on Russian gas provided by Nord Stream. She stated that the EU has already implemented a strategy to diversify energy sources REPowerEU, and has also agreed to supply gas from the United States, Israel, Azerbaijan, and Algeria in order to minimise energy dependence on Russia.

"In addition, energy efficiency and energy savings play an important role. If we lower the heating or airing temperature in Europe by an average of two degrees, Europe will replace all gas supplies with Nord Stream," Von der Leyen said in an interview with El Diario.

Notably, in mid-June, the Russian company Gazprom curtailed the flow of gas to Germany via the Nord Stream pipeline by more than 40%. Later, the Czech Republic, Austria, Italy, and France all announced a cut in Russian gas deliveries. Von der Leyen referred to the growth of renewable energy sources as another critical step in strengthening the EU's energy security. Germany intends to impose extra austerity measures as a result of the reduction in Russian gas supplies. The Netherlands intends to relax regulations on coal-fired power facilities.

(Image: AP)