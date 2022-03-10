Ukraine War Has Led To Paradigm Shift In How Countries Evaluate Threats: UK FM Liz Truss

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is causing a paradigm shift on the scale of 9/11 in how democracy will confront future threats, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is expected to tell Washington on Thursday. According to a report by The Guardian, Truss is expected to call for the west to stand up to authoritarian regimes, asserting that they must rise and prepare to not allow such aggression to grow unchecked that they have in the past decade. As the Russian invasion entered its third week, thousands have reported having been killed- soldiers and civilians alike, 2 million residents have fled the country and the west scrambles to formulate a plan to stop the war.

Meanwhile, the UK lawmaker, who is scheduled to make a speech to Atlantic Council later today, will galvanize support against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression. “If we let Putin’s expansionism go unchallenged it would send a dangerous message to would-be aggressors and authoritarians around the world. We can’t allow that to happen,” Guardian quoted Truss. In addendum, is also expected to call for a new principle to collectively and “with strength” stop the Russian invasion of its western neighbour.

Earlier this week, Truss said that the war was "a wake-up call for free democracies" and their dependence on "authoritarian states" must be reviewed immediately. According to the report, she will reiterate the same and also cite the European continent's dependency on Russian fuel. Notably, the US has already banned Russian fuel imports as a part of its hard-hitting sanctions on the Russian Federation.

Met @SecBlinken and agreed more action is needed to hold Putin to account for his barbaric invasion of Ukraine.



We must reduce dependency on Russian oil & gas, isolate Russia internationally, and keep supporting Ukraine 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/vqoz8TLTu5 — Liz Truss (@trussliz) March 9, 2022

UK to 'phase out' Russian oil imports by the end of 2022

Meanwhile, UK PM Boris Johnson, "moved" by his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech at the House of Commons in the UK, promised that the UK will stop importing oil from Russia. He assured that London will provide weapons and every other assistance to Ukraine until the Russian assault on Ukraine ends.

"Never before, in all our centuries of our Parliamentary, the democracy has never heard such an address. A great European capital, now within the range of Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is standing firm for democracy and freedom. It is his righteous defense, I believe he has moved the hearts of everybody in this house. At this moment, ordinary Ukrainians are defending their homes and their families against the brutal assault, and their actions are inspiring millions by their courage and their devotion, and I think today, one of the biggest boasts in the free world is the young Ukrainians saying 'I am a Ukrainian'," Johnson said during his address to the House.

(Image: AP)