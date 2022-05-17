Ukraine War: IFRC Accuses European Countries Of 'double Standards' On Refugee Crisis

As war rages on unabated in Ukraine, with civilians of the war-ravaged nation fleeing to neighbouring countries in a bid to escape the hostilities, the head of the world's biggest humanitarian network, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), claimed that the instantaneous acceptance of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian military aggression underscores Europe's "double standard" for refugees. The President of IFRC, Francesco Rocca made these remarks in contrast to its rejection of those fleeing conflict in Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere. According to the Associated Press report, Rocca accused European nations of treating refugees with "double standards."

Rocca asserted that he believes "there is no difference" between someone leaving the Donbas area of eastern Ukraine and someone escaping Nigeria's Boko Haram terrorist group. He further noted, “Those who are fleeing violence, those who are seeking protection, should be treated equally.”

While speaking at a press conference, the IFRC president noted that helping individuals fleeing violence and turmoil is a "moral imperative," adding that "the political, public and humanitarian response to the Ukraine crisis has shown what is possible when humanity and dignity come first when there is global solidarity and the will to assist and protect the most vulnerable,” read a press release from the organisation.

Ahead of the first review of the Global Compact for Migration, the IFRC President @FrancescoRocca calls on states to step up to their responsibility to save lives, no matter where people are from.#Migration2022 — IFRC (@ifrc) May 16, 2022

Furthermore, Rocca remarked that they have anticipated that the Ukrainian conflict would be a 'watershed moment' in European migration policy. However, he believes that would not be the case. He highlighted that the European Union's 27 members still continue to take different attitudes toward migration at their eastern border with Ukraine and their southern border with the Mediterranean, Associated Press reported.

The refugee crisis in Europe

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, over 6 million Ukrainians have left embattled Ukraine since the onset of the invasion on February 24, with over 3.3 million headed to Poland, 605,000 to Hungary, 463,000 to Moldova, and 421,000 to Slovakia. On the other hand, migrants, refugees, as well as asylum seekers attempting to enter Europe continue to die, face abuse, and struggle to get basic services, according to Francesco Rocca.

It is pertinent to mention here that since 2014, almost 48,000 migrants have lost their lives or gone missing while travelling by sea, whereas, while crossing the central Mediterranean route to reach Europe, at least 19,000 people have died, he added. Those who arrive, primarily in Italy, Greece, and Spain, are frequently placed in camps and have to wait for an extended period of time for their asylum requests to be reviewed.

Referring to the scenario, Rocca stated, “Ethnicity and nationality should not be a deciding factor to saving a life. There is a double standard. This is evident. It is in our eyes, and we cannot deny it when it comes to seeking protection,” Associated Press reported.

(Image: AP)