Ukraine War: India Raise Food, Energy Security Concerns; Hopes For Black Sea Deal Renewal

India voiced concerns about food, and energy security in the aftermath of the Ukraine conflict, especially in developing countries, and also hoped for the renewal of the UN-facilitated Black Sea Grain and Fertiliser package deal.

Significantly, even prior to the war in Ukraine, which began on February 25, 2022, food insecurity was on the rise globally. According to World Bank, Ukraine and Russia contribute 29% of global wheat exports and 62% of sunflower oil. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is likely to worsen food price inflation in some of the poorest and most vulnerable countries.

Conflict worsens energy, food security

Ruchika Kamboj, India’s permanent envoy to the United Nations said, "The impact of the Ukraine conflict has not just been limited to Europe, the global south is especially facing serious economic consequences. We are also seeing growing concerns on energy and food security from the conflict that follow the severe stress created by the two years of the COVID pandemic,” and she also hoped the resumption of the Black Sea Grain and Fertiliser deal, “In so far as the specific initiatives pertaining to the issues like foodgrains and fertiliser shipments are concerned we very much hope that the UN-facilitated Black Sea Grain and Fertiliser package deal will be renewed in coming days and that this will be implemented by all parties earnestly in all its aspects", added Kamboj.

India’s humanitarian aid to Ukraine

She further added India continues to remain concerned about the situation in Ukraine including the targeting of civilian infrastructure and the death of civilians. Since the beginning of the conflict, India has consistently called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and for an end to the violence. “We have called upon both sides to turn to the path of diplomacy and dialogue and have also expressed our support for all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. We thus stand ready for all efforts aimed at de-escalation. India’s Prime Minister has said unequivocally that this cannot be an era of war.

We hope the international community will continue to respond positively to the call for humanitarian assistance. India has so far dispatched 12 consignments of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and stands ready to do more.”

IMAGE: Republic World