Ukraine War: Japan PM Imposes Ban On Russian Oil Import, Says 'will Look For Alternatives'

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for the 44th consecutive day, the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in a press conference on Friday announced fresh sanctions against Russia. Kishida proposed the ban on Russian coal stating that the imports of Russian coal will be prohibited in the country and that they will find alternatives and will progressively reduce their reliance on Russian energy by lowering imports. Denouncing the atrocities in Ukraine, Kishida said, "I can never forget what Russia is doing in Ukraine. I stand in solidarity with Ukraine." He further said that he can't accept anything that is happening in Ukraine due to Russian aggression.

He also vowed to protect Japanese nationals residing in Russia and claimed that their priority is to cooperate with G7 countries in order to take down Russia's energy dependency. Kishida also mentioned that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a speech to the Japanese Parliament where he said that Japan is the first Asian country to levy embargoes on Russia.

PM also announced the freezing of the assets of numerous major banks

The Japanese PM also announced the freezing of the assets of numerous major banks, as well as the expansion of sanctions against Russian individuals. The Russian Foreign Ministry had previously announced the expulsion of eight Russian diplomats and trade officials, however, the ambassador was not among them. Kishida chastised the incident in Bucha, where numerous dead bodies of civilians were found, stating that Russian troops have killed civilians gravely violating international humanitarian law. He claimed that these are war crimes that can never be forgiven.

He also banned the import of machinery and vodka from Russia and said that Tokyo would back efforts to investigate Moscow’s actions at the International Criminal Court. Russia is the world's third-largest oil producer and exporter, and it is a major player in global energy markets. It exports about 5 million barrels of crude oil each day, accounting for about 12% of global commerce. Petroleum products are supplied at a rate of 2.85 million barrels per day on average, accounting for around 15% of worldwide refined product commerce. Around 60% of Russian oil exports go to Europe, with the remaining 20% going to China.

Zelenskyy's request for sanctions against Russia

Japan's latest sanctions come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the international community to impose stringent sanctions against Russia to halt the latter's aggression in Ukraine. While speaking to Republic Media Network on Thursday, Zelesnkyy urged countries to impose harsher sanctions on Russia. He stated that all sanctions, even severe ones, must be applied against the Russian Federation.

Image: AP