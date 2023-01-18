Ukraine War Likely To Drag On, Kyiv Getting What They Need When They Need It: US

The Russia-Ukraine war, already in its eleventh month, may drag on for some time, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned. Speaking on the security assistance to Ukraine by the US and the UK, Blinken said while both nations are determined to support Ukraine “to the best of our ability and to the best ability of many other friends,” Ukraine was getting “what they needed when they needed it to deal with the situation they were facing on the ground.”

Secretary Blinken further talked about how the on-ground situation in Ukraine has transformed since Russian invasion on February 24 last year. Labelling US actions “responsive”, Blinken noted that the US administration has tried to ensure equipping Ukraine to respond to evolutions on the battlefield, “not only where it is geographically but the kinds of things that the Russians are doing, as well as the kinds of things that the Ukrainians need to do to regain the territory,” which Russia annexed amid its ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.

“We’re now in winter. There continues to be ferocious fighting, particularly along the eastern front. I anticipate that that will, unfortunately, go on for some time,” a press release of the joint briefing by US State Secy Blinken and UK Foreign Secy James Cleverly quoted Blinken as saying.

UK Foreign Secretary explains changing war dynamics in Ukraine

Reiterating Blinken’s remarks, the UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukraine’s needs of “small, portable, hand-held anti-tank missile systems,” was catered to by the United States and the United Kingdom via the supply of NLAW systems and Javelins. Cleverly further said the supply was important “because in the congested real estate of urban warfare, those were the most effective weapon systems that they could have utilised against tanks.”

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues, increasing Russian air attacks have prompted Ukraine to obtain air defence systems, which Cleverly claims, played a “key” role in countering the Russian threat. Further, the current state of conflict was described by Cleverly as “conflict in open spaces, in open ground in the east and the south, which therefore necessitates more maneuverist equipment.”