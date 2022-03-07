Ukraine War: PM Modi Speaks To Russia's Vladimir Putin, Urges Holding Talks With Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a telephonic conversation with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. As per Government sources, the phone call lasted for about 50 minutes. This comes after PM Modi spoke to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy for nearly 35 minutes earlier in the morning. Sources informed that Putin assured Prime Minister Modi of all possible cooperation in the safe evacuation of the stranded Indians.

Putin briefed PM Modi on the status of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian teams, following which, PM Modi urged Putin to hold direct talks with President Zelenskyy. Government sources further informed that the Prime Minister appreciated the announcement of ceasefire and establishment of humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine, including Sumy, and stressed the importance of safe evacuation of Indian citizens from Sumy at the earliest.

According to sources, buses are on the way to pick up approximately 700 students stranded in Sumy. A day earlier, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine mentioned that a team from the Embassy is stationed in the Poltava City to coordinate the safe passage of Indians to the western border.

PM Modi rings up Zelenskyy

Just hours earlier, PM Modi spoke to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy for nearly 35 minutes, informed government sources. In his conversation with Zelenskyy, PM Modi talked about the continuing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. The PM also expressed his deep concern over the conflict and the resultant humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. He reiterated the demand for an immediate cessation of violence. As far as the evacuation process of Indians stranded in Ukraine is concerned, the PM thanked Zelenskyy for the help extended by his government in the evacuation of over 20,000 Indians from Ukraine. PM Modi also showed deep concern for the safety and security of Indian students still stuck in the war-torn country and stressed the need for their quick evacuation.

Operation Ganga

Under the Operation Ganga, the Central Government has been aiming to evacuate stranded Indians from Hungary, Poland, Romania, Moldova and Slovakia. While Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (retd) VK Singh have reached Hungary, Slovakia and Poland respectively, Jyotiraditya Scindia is in Romania and Moldova to coordinate the evacuation mission. As per the MEA, the current top priority is to rescue Indians from Sumy, which is under intense attack from the Russian forces.