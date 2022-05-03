Ukraine War: Poland Announces Aid To Germany In Oil Refining To Lower Reliance On Russia

As global nations are debating measures to reduce dependence on Russian oil in the wake of the ravaging war in Ukraine, Poland on Monday expressed willingness to support Germany with its oil refining in a bid to lower the latter's reliance on Kremlin. Polish Climate and Environment Minister Anna Moskwa made the statement ahead of her visit to Brusells to attend the EU Energy Ministers' meeting, RIA Novosti reported on Monday. Anna Moskwa urged all the EU nations to impose a blanket ban on Russian gas, coal as well as oil.

Polish Environment Minister Anna Moskwa has stated that Germany has expressed willingness to impose embargoes on Russian oil. Moskwa further noted that she will hold another meeting with German Economy Minister Robert Habeck where both the leaders will discuss prevalent issues since the onset of the Ukraine war, as per the RIA Novosti report. Moskwa stated that Warsaw is ready to support Germany with the refinery in Gdansk for imposing sanctions on Russia. It is pertinent to mention here that Polish authorities have recently announced their decision to give up the nation's dependency on Russian oil, gas and coal by the end of the year.

Poland, Germany to reduce reliance on Russian oil and coal

Reportedly, Germany also expects to give up Russian oil and coal by the end of the year. Notably, Germany received almost 55% of natural gas imports from Russia at the beginning of 2022, which has now been lowered to 40%, as per RIA Novosti. Anna Moskwa's statement comes after German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck, on April 26, stated that Berlin has reached "very very close" to ending dependence on Russian oil. He made the remarks alongside his Polish counterpart Anna Moskwa during his visit to Warsaw.

Poland & Germany must work together to give up Russian imports: Robert Habeck

Robert Habeck further stressed that Poland and Germany have been able to bolster cooperation with the aim to become independent from Russian imports. Habeck further noted that Poland and Germany must work together to quickly "free" themselves from Russian imports, according to Euractiv. Notably, Germany imported 35% of its total oil consumption from Russia in 2021. Habeck stated that the cooperation between Poland and Germany in the oil sector will help to involve new countries in oil supply and sign new contracts for oil imports. It is pertinent to note that ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, several EU nations have committed to reducing dependence on Russian oil and gas.

Image: AP/Twitter/@MKIS_GOV_PL