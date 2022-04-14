Ukraine War: Putin Warns West Against Phasing Out Russian Gas; 'no Reasonable Replacement'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Western nations of destabilising the market and inflating prices while diverting the blame for its miscalculation about green energy to the ongoing Ukrainian war and warned that the phasing out of Russian gas imports will have a negative impact on their economies.

Chairing a meeting of the country's oil and gas sector on Thursday, Putin said, “Now there is a wonderful reason to cover up their miscalculations and blame everything on Russia.” Putin's remarks came as the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 50th day.

On Thursday, April 14, the Russian President said, "European countries are constantly talking about refusing Russian supplies, thereby further destabilising the market and inflating prices themselves."

Putin, as per a report by The Associated Press, said that European attempts to find alternatives to Russian gas shipments will be “quite painful for the initiators of such policies" as “there is simply no reasonable replacement for it in Europe now.”

The Russian President said, “Supplies from other countries that could be sent to Europe, primarily from the United States, would cost consumers several times more” thereby affecting "people's standard of living and the competitiveness of the European economy.”

EU, US poised to phase out Russian fuel imports

The European Union has pledged to completely phase out Russian fuel imports in the coming years. Last week, the 27-member bloc announced its fifth package of sanctions on the Russian Federation. Notably, the package includes a full-fledged ban on Russian coal imports. While the new sanctions came into execution on April 8, a total ban on Russian coal imports is expected by mid-August.

Earlier on March 8, US President Joe Biden announced his decision to ban all imports of Russian gas, oil, and energy. He said that sanctions will cause significant damage to Russia's economy. Biden also claimed that the "US is a bigger producer of oil than all European countries."

"We're banning all imports of Russian gas, oil, and energy. We're moving forward with this ban understanding that many of our European allies and partners may not be in a position to join us," Biden said adding, "We are enforcing the most significant package of economic sanctions in history, and it's causing significant damage to Russia's economy."

(Image: AP)