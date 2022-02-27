Ukraine War Reaches Bars: US, Canada Ask Stores To Drop Russian Vodka, Promote Ukraine's

Adding to the string of international and economic sanctions against Russia, many bars, departmental and liquor stores across the United States have restricted the further sale of Russian-made alcohol, quintessentially vodka. As against the ongoing Kremlin-led invasion of Kyiv, several countries in the West, along with South Korea and Japan, slapped Vladimir Putin with financial restrictions and cancelled many associations and tie-ups with Moscow.

On February 24, Kremlin, on the pretext of 'special military operation' and with an aim to 'demilitarise', ordered its armed forces to attack Ukrainian forces and innocent civilians too.

Subsequent to barbaric and gritty visuals from Kyiv, Kharkiv on the internet and incessant military offensives toward Ukraine, nations have outrightly condemned Putin's audacity and directions to disrupt a nation's sovereignty. Therefore, with an objective to dismantle Moscow's economy and punish Putin for self-imposed hegemony, many states in the US dropped Russian vodka off the shelves of shops and bars, AP reported.

US restricts sale of Russian vodka across at least 3 states

Finding a potent way to penalise Russia, the Governors of Texas- Greg Abbott, Ohio- Mike DeWine and New Hampshire Chris Sununu, Utah- Spencer Cox on Saturday ordered retailers in respective states to scrap Russian spirits and alcohol from their stock for sale. In fact, Sununu signed an executive notification ordering the state liquor outlets to remove Russian-made and Russian-branded alcohol brands, as Cox has.

Taking to Twitter, Sununu said, "This morning I signed an Executive Order instructing liquor outlets to begin removing Russian-made and Russian-branded spirits from our liquor and wine outlets until further notice. New Hampshire stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom."

"I’ve asked the members of the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Stores Association & all Texas retailers to voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves. Texas stands with Ukraine," Abbott tweeted.

However, the ban can be perceived as a symbol rather than a penalty, given the US imports only 1.2% of vodka from Russia, as per data from the Distilled Spirits Council of the US in 2021.

Canada restricts Russian-made liquor

In Canada, the Liquor Control Board of Ontario on Friday announced that “all products produced in Russia will be removed from LCBO channels,” including 679 of its stores across the province. It also promised to accept the return of any Russian products and declared that it “stands with Ukraine, its people, and the Ukrainian Canadian community here in Ontario," The Associated Press reported.