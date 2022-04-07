Ukraine War: Russia Says New US Sanctions Directly Attacking Ordinary Russian Citizens

After the United States imposed sanctions against Russia's Sberbank and Alfa-Bank, which are directly connected to the Russian people, the Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov stated that Washington is directly attacking Russians. While addressing the media, Antonov said that the non-stop sanctions against Russia reveal the actual objectives of the US, which is to attack Russians and restrictions against Sberbank and Alpha Bank, where the majority of Russian people retain their savings, are a prime example of that.

Antonov further said that this is a direct hit on the Russian people, ordinary people. He claimed that Washington continues to wreak havoc on the global economy with additional sanctions and it jeopardises foreign partners' ability to collaborate with Russia in a mutually advantageous manner. The envoy further stated that it eliminates the need for international business in Russia in the current period of economic instability.

'These efforts appear to be motivated by a desire to smear Russia's reputation'

He further claimed that the US's attempts to make it difficult for Russia to pay their national debt are motivated by a lack of confidence and these efforts appear to be motivated by a desire to smear Russia's reputation, which, despite the economic sanctions imposed by Washington, continues to meet its financial commitments responsibly and on time. Sberbank controls about a third of the assets in the Russian banking system and is therefore systemically important to the Russian economy.

💬#Antonov: non-stop sanctions demonstrate the true intention of the 🇺🇸. Bright example is the restrictions against @sberbank and @alfabank, where most Russians keep their savings. This is a direct strike on the population of 🇷🇺, ordinary citizens.

The sanctions on Sberbank and Alfa-Bank were announced on Wednesday and they come as the US and its Western allies accuse Russia of war crimes in Ukraine following the uncovering of atrocities in Russian-controlled territory near Kyiv in Bucha. The White House suggests that sanctions were done in collaboration with other G7 nations and the European Union.

'Russia is descending into economic, financial, and technological isolation': US official

The White House said in a statement that this action will freeze any of Sberbank's and Alfa Bank's assets that come into contact with the US financial system and bar US people from doing business with them. On Wednesday, a senior Biden administration official told reporters that Russia is descending into economic, financial and technological isolation, according to local media. The official also said that the sad reality is that Putin's war will make it more difficult for Russians to travel abroad.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)