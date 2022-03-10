Ukraine War: Russia's Putin Holds Cabinet Meeting To Discuss Response To West's Sanctions

Russia's President Vladimir Putin convened a meeting of the Russian Cabinet to consider the country's response to economic sanctions imposed by several countries across the world in retaliation to its offensive in Ukraine. After the United States blocked Russian oil imports, Putin told the Cabinet that Russia is complying with its energy supply agreements.

He added that after conquering the challenges posed by what he called the West's unjust sanctions, Russia would emerge stronger and more independent. Putin said that there was no alternative to Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine and that Russia would not accept losing its sovereignty for the sake of short-term economic gain.

"These sanctions would have been imposed in any case. There are some questions, problems and difficulties but in the past we have overcome them and we will overcome them," Putin said during the Cabinet gathering in Russia.

Putin claimed that Western sanctions on Russia were unjustified and that Western governments were misleading their own citizens. He predicted that Russia would settle its problems in a calm manner. At the same meeting, Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov stated that the country has taken steps to limit capital outflows and that the country would cover its external loans in roubles.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia's onslaught in Ukraine entered its third week on March 10, with none of its key objectives achieved despite thousands of people being killed, more than two million forced to flee, and thousands forced to cower in besieged cities under relentless bombardment. Ukrainian forces, including citizen-soldiers who had never dreamed of firing a weapon in anger just a month before, were holding out in Kyiv and other frontlines as Russian troops, tanks, and artillery advanced from the north, south, and east.

Furthermore, Russia launched military strikes in multiple locations of Zhytomyr and Mariupol. Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that his country will no longer pursue NATO membership, a source of contention between Kyiv and Moscow. On the other side, Zelensky has expressed his wish for Ukraine to join the European Union and urged the EU's 27 member states to exert unified pressure on Russia.

