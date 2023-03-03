Ukraine War Sends Powerful Message To 'aggressors Everywhere', Avers Blinken At QUAD Meet

At the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD) held in New Delhi's Taj Palace on the sidelines of the 2023 Raisina Dialogue and G20 summit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the invasion of Ukraine by nuclear-armed Russia, and the incessant military and financial support from the allies worldwide send "a powerful message to “would be aggressors everywhere." Blinken did not specify, outrightly, who the alleged "aggressors" are outside of Europe as he made veiled references amid frictions with neighbouring China. Blinken had previously lambasted Chinese PLA describing it as “maritime militias” for its illegal fishing operations “plundering the region’s provisions" across the Indo-Pacific.

“Part of the reason countries way beyond Europe are also so focused on this and are working to support Ukraine and deal with the challenge is because they know it could have an effect here,” Blinken said. He held a working meeting of QUAD chaired by India's External Affairs minister Dr. S Jaishankar along with Japanese and Australian counterparts.

Glad to join today's panel discussion with my fellow Quad foreign ministers at the Raisina Dialogue. The Quad is a vital part of our vision for a #FreeandOpenIndoPacific and today's panel demonstrates the priority we place on working with our partners and allies in the region. pic.twitter.com/hFpMmJ3h9D — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 3, 2023

“If we allow, with impunity, Russia to do what it’s doing in Ukraine, then that’s a message to would-be aggressors everywhere that they may be able to get away with it too,” stressed Blinken on the sideline of G20 foreign ministerial meeting in India's capital New Delhi.

Reaffirming 'free and open Indo-Pacific'

At the meeting, Blinken noted that the challenges pertaining to the countries worldwide, cannot be dealt with by “any one country acting alone.” “The great power of the QUAD is you have four like-minded countries, united in their basic values, united in their basic interests, bringing different strengths, experiences, and different comparative ways to tackle these problems,” said the US Secretary of State. In a joint statement, the QUAD leaders, often derided by China as “Asian NATO" raised “serious concern at the militarization of disputed features, the dangerous use of coast guard vessels and maritime militia, and efforts to disrupt other countries’ offshore resource exploitation activities." Blinken, EAM Jaishankar and the QUAD counterparts reaffirmed the goal of a “free and open Indo-Pacific” as the key focus of the meeting.

QUAD leaders reaffirmed their support for the"principles of freedom, rule of law, sovereignty and territorial integrity, peaceful settlement of disputes and prosperity" of the Indo-Pacific region. They also vowed consistent and "unwavering support" for ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN-led architecture- including the East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum- we remain committed to supporting the implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).