Ukraine War: Street Fight Breaks Out Between Zelenskyy's Troops & DNR Forces; Watch

As the ongoing military aggression in Ukraine transcends the first month, DNR forces, who encountered armed troops from both Ukraine and Russia, were seen indulging in a street fight in Mariupol, which is located in southeastern Ukraine. The latest visuals accessed by Republic depicts two soldiers standing near an abandoned residential structure and attacking the DNR forces and Russian marines. The video also reveals a massive bomb blast transpiring near the building.

Notably, Russia had strategically targeted Mariupol and several days back, a video had surfaced wherein the militia of the DPR and LPR can be seen encountering the Russian troops around the Donetsk Oblast region, which is close to Mariupol. Russian troops has been carrying out intensifying attacks and bombardments in Mariupol.

Zelenskyy: 'Ukraine ready for compromise on Donbass'

In a massive development on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed that he offered the defenders of Mariupol the option to retreat, but they declined. They refused to abandon their dead or wounded, claimed Zelenskyy in an interview Sunday with independent Russian journalists. Zelenskyy also outlined that Ukraine was ready for compromise on the eastern Donbas region, which has been partially controlled by Russia-backed separatists since 2014. "It's impossible to make Russia give up the territory completely," he admitted.

Zelenskyy's latest remarks come as Ukraine and Russia announced ceasefire negotiations would resume on Tuesday. Earlier, talks have failed to make progress on ending the war, which has claimed the lives of thousands of people and driven more than ten million Ukrainians from their homes.

Mayor Boychenko claims 1,60,000 people remain in Mariupol

Additionally, Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne has quoted the mayor of Mariupol as saying that around 160,000 people remain in the besieged port city, and that a “humanitarian catastrophe” would ensue if more evacuations are not possible. Vadym Boychenko stated that Russian forces were preventing civilians from evacuating from the city and had been turning back some who tried to make it out. The city, which claimed a pre-war population of more than 400,000, has seen some of the worst conditions since Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb.24.