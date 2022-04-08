Ukraine War: UN Committee Member Says 'Was A Shame To Elect Russia Into UNHRC'

With international ramifications and ripples that have been created after the mega exclusive interview of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Republic Media Network's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, United Nations (UN) Committee Member Oleksandra Matviichuk, who was nominated as Ukraine's first female candidate to the UN treaty body, on Friday, stated that negotiations provided by Moscow are just an imitation and that it is a 'shame' that Russia was even elected into the UNHRC at the first place, considering its history of human rights violations.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Matviichuk said, "All negotiations provided by Russia is just imitation. Ukraine is not the only target of Russia. It was a shame to elect Russia into the UN Human Rights Council. Russia has been persecuting their own people for years. They controlled media and killed journalists. But only after attacking Ukraine, Russia is suspended from the Human Rights Council. Russia has lost their credibility in the UN system. Sanctions are not enough to stop (Russian President) Putin."

UNGA suspends Russia from Human Rights Council

This comes a day after the United Nations General Assembly suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over allegations of horrific human rights violations in Ukraine. The move was earlier initiated by the US after harrowing images surfaced depicting corpses strewn across streets of the Ukrainian city, Bucha, with Washington terming Moscow’s participation in the top human rights body as a "farce”.

A total of 92 countries have voted in favour and 24 have voted against the resolution, whereas, 53 nations, including India, have abstained from voting. The voting took place after the US envoy to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, made a case for seeking the suspension of Russia from the Human Rights Council in front of the UNSC on Tuesday.