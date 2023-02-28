Ukraine War: Who Is Bombing Maruipol? Set Of Explosions Leaves Moscow Confused

Moscow is concerned over a recent set of 'unexplained' explosions in Maruipol, a city under Russian control, British intelligence reports. At least 14 explosions were reported in Maruipol on February 21, pro-Russia officials have said. The UK Defence Ministry said the explosions occurred at two fuel depots and steel works which Moscow had been using as a military base. The update comes days after the Russia-Ukraine war entered its second year on February 24.

The UK intelligence input reads: “Since 21 February 2023, pro-Russian officials have reported at least 14 explosions around the Russia-occupied city of Mariupol.”

"Russia will likely be concerned that unexplained explosions are occurring in a zone it had probably previously assessed as beyond the range of routine Ukrainian strike capabilities," the ministry said in a Monday intelligence update.

The city of Mariupol is important to Russia since it was the largest city Moscow captured in 2022 and still holds control over the city.

Russia ‘politely’ rejects China’s peace plan

On Sunday, Beijing published a 12-point plan calling for a ceasefire and gradual de-escalation by both sides in the Russia-Ukraine war. While Kyiv struck a receptive tone to the peace plan, the Kremlin rejected the plan but made it clear that Russia will fully pay attention to the plan and analyse it further.

"We are paying a great deal of attention to the plan of our Chinese friends ... This is a very long and intense process," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the reporters on Sunday.

"At the moment, we do not see any prerequisites for turning this whole story in a peaceful direction. For now, the special military operation continues, we are moving towards achieving the goals that were set," he added.

Increased Chinese influence in the Russia-Ukraine war has become a matter of concern for Ukraine's western allies. Earlier this week, it was reported that the CIA believed China is considering supplying weapons to Russia. The assertion from the CIA came after the Chinese top diplomat, Wang Yi visited Russia where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin.