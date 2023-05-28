Last Updated:

Ukraine Warns Of 'fresh Wave' Of Russian Air-raids, Putin Orders Stronger Security

One person has been killed and three others have been injured in a night raid by the Russian forces at Kyiv.

Saumya joshi
Russian air raids continue amid on going Russia-Ukraine war (Image-AP)


One person has been killed and three others have been injured in a night raid by the Russian forces at Kyiv. According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, explosions have shaken the Ukrainian capital, reported Sky News on Sunday. Further, he added that the information was being clarified and defence systems were downing air targets. The mayor took it to the Telegram messaging app and wrote "Blasts in Kyiv". Further, he wrote, "Information is being clarified. Details later. Anti-aircraft defence working in the region, there are downed targets." 

Russian air raids kill one, injure three

According to the Ukrainian official, as many as 20 Russian drones targeting Ukraine's capital were shot down already, but a fresh wave is on its way. Several reports have emerged of blasts after air alerts were issued for Kyiv. It is to be noted that the dead man has been killed after debris fell on him at the petrol station in Kyiv's Solomyanksi district due to the blast, as per the statement of Vitali Klitschko.

Further, Klitschko explained that a fire broke out after falling drone debris hit a seven-storey non-residential building in the same district, which was a busy rail and air transport hub. In a different district of Ukraine, Pecherskyi, a fire broke out on the roof of a nine-storey building due to falling drone debris, said the city's military administration on Telegram. 

Putin orders stronger Russian border security

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin has ordered stronger border security to ensure “fast” Russian military and civilian movement into Ukrainian regions now under Moscow's control. The message by the president of Russia comes during his congratulatory speech to the border service, a branch of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), on their Border Guard Day holiday. The task of the security forces was to “reliably cover” the lines in the vicinity of the combat zone, said Putin, reported to South China Morning Post. “It is necessary to ensure the fast movement of both military and civilian vehicles and cargo, including food, humanitarian aid building materials sent to the new subjects of the [Russian] Federation,” said Putin in a message posted on the Kremlin’s Telegram. Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk are the four regions in Ukraine that Putin proclaimed as annexed last September as per SCMP reports. 

Other developments in the Russia-Ukraine ongoing conflict: 

  • Ukraine’s national police said a 60-year-old man was killed Saturday evening by Russian shelling in the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, about 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the Russian border, reported AP.
  • Russia on Saturday reported more attacks on its territory, with drones crashing in its western regions and areas on the border with Ukraine coming under shelling.
  • Two drones attacked an administrative building of an oil company in Russia’s western Pskov region that borders Belarus, Latvia and Estonia, Pskov Gov. Mikhail Vedernikov reported Saturday. The building was damaged as the result of an explosion, Vedernikov said.
  • Another drone went down in the Tver region about 150 kilometres (90 miles) north of Moscow, local authorities said.
  • Russia’s Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine on Saturday came under multiple rounds of shelling, killing one person, according to its governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov. In the neighbouring Kursk region, which also borders Ukraine, one person was killed by cross-border mortar fire, its Gov. Roman Starovoit said.
