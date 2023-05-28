Ukraine Warns Of 'fresh Wave' Of Russian Air-raids, Putin Orders Stronger Security

One person has been killed and three others have been injured in a night raid by the Russian forces at Kyiv. According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, explosions have shaken the Ukrainian capital, reported Sky News on Sunday. Further, he added that the information was being clarified and defence systems were downing air targets. The mayor took it to the Telegram messaging app and wrote "Blasts in Kyiv". Further, he wrote, "Information is being clarified. Details later. Anti-aircraft defence working in the region, there are downed targets."

Russian air raids kill one, injure three

According to the Ukrainian official, as many as 20 Russian drones targeting Ukraine's capital were shot down already, but a fresh wave is on its way. Several reports have emerged of blasts after air alerts were issued for Kyiv. It is to be noted that the dead man has been killed after debris fell on him at the petrol station in Kyiv's Solomyanksi district due to the blast, as per the statement of Vitali Klitschko.

Further, Klitschko explained that a fire broke out after falling drone debris hit a seven-storey non-residential building in the same district, which was a busy rail and air transport hub. In a different district of Ukraine, Pecherskyi, a fire broke out on the roof of a nine-storey building due to falling drone debris, said the city's military administration on Telegram.

Putin orders stronger Russian border security

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin has ordered stronger border security to ensure “fast” Russian military and civilian movement into Ukrainian regions now under Moscow's control. The message by the president of Russia comes during his congratulatory speech to the border service, a branch of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), on their Border Guard Day holiday. The task of the security forces was to “reliably cover” the lines in the vicinity of the combat zone, said Putin, reported to South China Morning Post. “It is necessary to ensure the fast movement of both military and civilian vehicles and cargo, including food, humanitarian aid building materials sent to the new subjects of the [Russian] Federation,” said Putin in a message posted on the Kremlin’s Telegram. Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk are the four regions in Ukraine that Putin proclaimed as annexed last September as per SCMP reports.

