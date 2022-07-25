Ukraine Warns Of Stalling Grain Export Deal If Russia Continues To Strike Its Key Ports

The UN-backed agricultural deal will be stalled if Russia continues to strike on key Ukrainian ports, said top economic advisor to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Oleh Ustenko. Speaking to regional Ukrainian television, Ustenko declared the cautionary warning after Russian missiles struck Odesa port, leaving the grain exports deal on a knife edge. Zelenskyy too condemned the attack, saying the strike "destroyed every possibility" of negotiations with Moscow. Further, his administration claimed that the attack was directed at grain storage facilities, attempting to breach the breakthrough agreement.

"Yesterday's strike indicates that it (the grain export deal) will definitely not work like that," Ustenko said.

For the unversed, Russia on Saturday hit the strategic port city of Odesa with cruise missiles hours after the food grains and fertilizers exports deal was signed by Ukrainian and Russian representatives in Turkey under the observation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on July 22. The high-precision missiles struck a docked Ukrainian warship and a warehouse with Harpoon anti-ship missiles supplied by the US, said Igor Konashenkov, in a press briefing on Sunday, rebuffing claims of danger to potential shipments through the port.

The "act of barbarism" was condemned by Turkey, who on Saturday promised to facilitate quick & safe navigation of grain-laden shipments from Odesa port. Zelenskyy too condemned the "act of barbarism" waged by Russia, in less than a day the deal came into effect. Josep Borrell, the Special Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, also lashed out at Russia, calling out Moscow's "total disregard for international law and commitments."

Russia-Ukraine export deal

Russia and Ukraine on July 22 inked a significant deal to export 22 million tons of grain. The shipments under his deal are expected to leave from 5 key Ukrainian Black Sea ports, including Odesa. It is in fact one of the most important ports on the Black Sea, integral for the shipment of the grains stuck in silos.

Both Russia and Ukraine are among the major wheat producers in the world. The grain exports through the Ukrainian coast of the Black Sea are critical to mitigating the imminent global food insecurity, especially in the vulnerable African nations and further East. The outbound shipments stopped after Russia besieged the southern port cities and blockaded the sea coast in Odesa, Mariupol, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and more for nearly 4 months. A joint 4-member center is to be set up in Istanbul to oversee the navigation of grain-laden ships to and from the port, during which the warring factions will enter a temporary ceasefire.

(Image: AP)