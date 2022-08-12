After a series of massive explosions rocked Crimea on Tuesday, Ukraine has asked Russian tourists not to visit the occupied territory of Crimea anymore, saying "no amount of sunscreen will protect them from the hazardous effects of smoking in unauthorised areas." Taking to Twitter, the Defense Ministry of Ukraine shared a 35-second clip and wrote, "Unless you want an unpleasantly hot summer break, we advise our "Russian guests" not to visit "Ukrainian Crimea."

Ukraine warns Russian holidaymakers to not visit 'Ukrainian Crimea'

Unless they want an unpleasantly hot summer break, we advise our valued russian guests not to visit Ukrainian Crimea.



Because no amount of sunscreen will protect them from the hazardous effects of smoking in unauthorised areas.

🎶Bananarama pic.twitter.com/NnWnpZqMhR — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 11, 2022

Further mocking Russian holidaymakers' visit to Crimea as a "big mistake", Ukraine shared a provocative video that said, "You had a few options this summer," like "Palm Jumeirah Beaches," "Antalya Resorts" or "Cuban Cabanas," but "you chose Crimea," which was a "big mistake." In the second part of the video, the latest footage of bomb blasts at Saky Air Base and smoke covering the routine of beach in Crimea is shown, people are seen running for their lives, and some are even seen pleading that they 'don't want to leave Crimea.'

However, Ukraine has not officially confirmed its involvement in the explosion that rocked Crimea on Tuesday, while Russia has been maintaining that the explosion in its air base that destroyed nearly 10 jet aircraft was due to an accident. However, analysts said Russia's explanation on the issue doesn't make sense and that the Ukrainians could have used anti-ship missiles to strike the air base. On Wednesday, Russian authorities downplayed the explosion, saying all hotels and beaches were unaffected on the peninsula, a popular tourist location. Satellite images have, however, confirmed that Crimea was rocked by the massive blast, which created a chaotic situation at the beach.

Why is Crimea important to both sides?

The Kremlin seized Crimea from Ukraine's power in 2014, and since then the entire region has remained a disputed area. Most countries recognise Crimea as part of Ukraine, but Russia has always rejected all the claims that call Crimea a Ukrainian territory. Notably, Crimea also holds strategic and symbolic importance for both Moscow and Kyiv. The Kremlin has demanded that Ukraine's official recognition of Crimea as part of Russia would be a key condition for ending the years-long conflict, while Ukraine has vowed to retake the captured regions and drive out every Russian from the peninsula and all other occupied territories.