Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday warned that if Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant "blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chernobyl". Calling for an immediate ceasefire, Kuleba said that Russian forces were shelling on Europe's largest nuclear power plant from "all sides". After the facility caught fire as a result of Russian forces' attacks, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also raised concerns over the grim developments on day 9 of the Russia-Ukraine war. The explosion at Chernobyl in 1986 was a nuclear accident which is considered as the worst nuclear disaster in history both in cost and casualties.

Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Fire has already broke out. If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl! Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone! — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 4, 2022

Meanwhile, the war-time President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued an emergency address on Friday after fire broke out at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and said, "Russia is the first country in world history to fire on a nuclear power plant." The Ukrainian President also called for an immediate ceasefire.

.@ZelenskyyUa: “Russian army has opened fire on Zaporizhzhia NPP. No state except Russia has ever opened fire at nuclear power units. For the first time in human history, a terrorist state has resorted to nuclear terror. Only immediate European action can stop Russian troops”. — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 4, 2022

Fire at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

In the latest dramatic escalation to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant caught fire following continuous shelling by Russian troops on Friday, according to the mayor of the nearby town Energodar, Dmytro Orlov. He posted on Facebook, “A threat to world security!!! As a result of relentless shelling by the enemy of the buildings and blocks of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is on fire!!!"

Energodar mayor even stated that the firefighters were unable to reach the fire at the nuclear power plant. "The Zaporizhzhia Power Plant is notifying of a threat at the first block of the power plant! The fire at the plant is continuing. The firefighters cannot reach the location of the fire," he posted.

Russia shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during the battle for control of a crucial energy-producing city. According to The Associated Press, the nuclear power plant’s spokesperson Andriy Tuz told Ukrainian television that shells were falling directly on the Zaporizhzhia and had set fire to one of the six reactors in the facility.

Image: AP/Republicworld